Tiger Tower Fire: 6 Months On, Owners Get Timeline For Repairs, Insurance Payouts

More than six months after a major fire forced thousands of residents to evacuate Marina Pinnacle Tower in Dubai Marina, also known as Tiger Tower, homeowners have finally received timelines about repairs and compensation.

A letter sent to owners by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) confirmed that the long-awaited rehabilitation work on the 67-storey residential tower is set to begin, offering clarity and relief to owners in limbo about the future of their properties.

According to the document, a copy of which Khaleej Times has obtained, a specialised contractor has been appointed by the management company to carry out comprehensive maintenance and restoration work of the tower. Works would include structural repairs and the rehabilitation of building systems and services.

“The first payment has been disbursed to initiate the works, and the expected implementation period is approximately eight months, after which the units are anticipated to be handed over upon completion of the works,” the DLD noted.

The official letter, dated December 26, also addressed insurance compensation, a key concern for the owners. An independent consultant has been appointed by the building's insurance company to“prepare the final assessment of the damages”, the DLD said. Disbursement of said compensation to the owners is expected to begin within one to two months, subject to the completion of required documentation, it added.

Months of waiting

The fire in Tiger Tower in Marina began on the evening of Friday, June 13, 2025, and spread through parts of the residential tower. Dubai Civil Defence evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments in a six-hour operation, with no injuries or deaths reported.

Owners and tenants of damaged flats faced several challenges in the days that followed. For months, owners said they received little to no updates about repairs, insurance, or when they could return.

When Khaleej Times contacted the management in November, no handover date for the apartments was in sight. The insurance company also declined to respond to this reporter's queries when contacted last month.

Some owners said the lack of clarity caused considerable emotional duress. Muhammad, who bought a three-bedroom apartment in the tower, said the past months have been full of anxiety on account of the financial loss and lack of information.“There was no clarity on planning, restoration timelines, or when repair work would even begin. On several occasions, we lost hope due to the absence of communication,” he said.

Another owner (who preferred to remain anonymous) echoed similar concerns. The three-bedroom apartment owner described the experience as one of“frustration, uncertainty, and emotional stress,” adding that the lack of updates added to the loss of rental income.

Fresh hope

For many homeowners, the recent communication from DLD is the first real sign of progress since the fire. Speaking to Khaleej Times over the phone, Muhammad sounded elated and said 2026 started off with "amazing news”.

Expectations are high for more transparency and consistent communication going forward.“We sincerely hope this plan is executed as communicated and that regular updates will now be shared with owners,” he Muhammad.

In its statement to the owners, the DLD stated that it will continue to coordinate with the management company to monitor rehabilitation works and the insurance process. The authority stressed its commitment to safeguarding owners' rights and expediting completion.

It also mentioned that management may allow a phased return to unaffected apartments once they receive approval from Dubai Municipality and Civil Defence. This would allow some residents to move back in. "Once such approvals are issued, temporary partial re-occupation will be arranged until the full completion of the tower's rehabilitation works."