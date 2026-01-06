Global Tourism Converges To Boost Jilin's Ice And Snow Economy-2025 Jilin Province Tour Operators Conference Concludes Successfully

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) The 2025 Jilin Province Tour Operators Conference, hosted by the Jilin Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, took place from December 17 to 22 under the theme of“Gather for a New Journey · A Shared Date with Changbai Mountain.” Focusing on enhancing Jilin's international profile and service capabilities, the event brought together industry leaders for dialogue, networking, route inspections, and brand promotion. It served as an important platform to showcase Jilin's tourism assets and support its vision of becoming a world-class winter tourism destination.







Bringing together global tourism stakeholders to advance high-level dialogue across the ecosystem

The cultural and tourism industry is an important bridge connecting regions and cultures worldwide. As a result, the development of inbound tourism has become a key indicator of high-quality growth in regional tourism. With distinctive assets such as Changbai Mountain's premium powder snow, spectacular rime ice landscapes, and unique borderland culture, Jilin Province is well positioned for international tourism development. Against this backdrop, the conference was held to build a global platform for strengthening Jilin's connections with global markets and amplifying its presence on the world tourism stage.

From Northeast and Southeast Asia to long-haul markets in Europe and North America, Jilin's inbound tourism market has continued to expand in both scale and depth. This growing international reach was reflected in conference participation, with nearly 300 international tour operators, institutional representatives, leaders from Chinese cultural and tourism enterprises, and international influencers from 32 countries and regions in attendance. A UN Tourism Organization ambassador delivered an address, providing global perspectives and authoritative insights into Jilin's ongoing internationalization.







Event picture

During the conference, the Jilin Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism unveiled four ice and snow-themed tour routes centered on Changchun, accompanied by briefings on supporting policies and development advantages. Trip Group released the 2025 Jilin Province Ice and Snow Season Tourism Data Insights, offering an in-depth analysis of market trends. International and local cultural tourism companies then signed cooperation agreements to further strengthen industry collaboration. A themed marketplace combining intangible cultural heritage, local specialty products, and interactive experiences further enriched the event, offering immersive encounters with the charm of Jilin for guests from around the world.







2025 Jilin Province Ice and Snow Season Tourism Data Insights

Connecting global communication networks to showcase the appeal of ice and snow tourism

The conference adopted an integrated communications strategy that brings together global resources across both online and offline channels. Through this coordinated, multi-channel approach, the campaign significantly improved brand reach and engagement, sustaining global attention on Jilin's ice and snow tourism throughout the season.

A series of targeted promotional initiatives were launched in parallel. Themed pages were developed and promoted on the Ctrip app and international sites. Influencers from 11 countries explored Jilin firsthand and shared multilingual video stories with more than 2 million followers in total. From the conference floor to snow-covered routes across the province, coverage from international media captured the charm of winter in Jilin for viewers worldwide.







Snowscape of Changbai Mountain: Nature's Masterpiece page







Jilin ice and snow tourism pavilion







In-depth experiences by international travel influencers

According to Trip data, from December 19 to 21, both online travel bookings and consumer spending in Jilin rose by more than 45% compared with the previous period, while year-over-year growth reached approximately 15%. Winter destinations such as Changchun, Jilin City, and Baishan all posted year-over-year increases of over 15% in online bookings, with Baishan standing out at 37%. As the province's main hub, Changchun led with 730,000 online bookings, followed by Yanbian with 270,000, showing the strong consumption momentum across Jilin during the season.

Deepening international market engagement to boost Jilin's inbound tourism

To support its ambition of becoming a world-class ice and snow tourism destination, Jilin has been enhancing its tourism offering and optimizing the inbound visitor experience in recent years.

During the 2024–2025 season, inbound tourist arrivals to Jilin rose by 43% year over year, while tourist spending increased by 36%. From a source-market perspective, Asia-Pacific cities, primarily Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, accounted for the majority of direct flight arrivals. Major Chinese aviation hubs such as Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou also served as key transit gateways, illustrating the emerging role of an“ice and snow air corridor” connecting Jilin with global markets. Hotel booking data also reflects this strong growth. Total room nights increased by 80% year-over-year, with high-end hotels accounting for nearly 50% of bookings. Extended itineraries of more than six days, linking destinations such as Changchun, Harbin, Yanji, and Snow Town, also gained popularity, signaling a shift toward longer stays and higher-quality inbound travel experiences.







Changbai Mountain Wanda International Resort

To sustain market momentum and further enhance service quality, Jilin has continued upgrading its tourism infrastructure. In the 2025–2026 snow season, Jilin's ski resorts recorded year-over-year growth in total skiable area, number and length of runs, as well as the number of aerial cableways. More than 60 new large-scale hotels opened, adding over 5,000 rooms to meet the needs of diverse visitor segments. To enrich the tourist experience, more than 800 cultural, tourism, sports, and commercial events are planned throughout the snow season. Service systems have been strengthened in parallel, with inbound tourist service centers established in key commercial districts and scenic areas to offer departure tax refunds, foreign currency exchange, and multilingual assistance, significantly enhancing convenience and accessibility for international visitors.

Targeted industry matchmaking to foster global partnerships

During the conference, global attendees engaged in themed sessions for idea exchange and participated in on-site visits to explore key attractions.

On the afternoon of December 18, participants gathered at the Jilin Province Travel Trade Exchange Meeting on Innovation and Development Cooperation to discuss ways to enhance ice and snow season products and streamline resource matching. Tour operators from South Korea, Russia, Malaysia, and other countries exchanged market insights with leading local enterprises, laying the groundwork for future collaboration.







Jilin Province Travel Trade Exchange Meeting on Innovation and Development Cooperation

During on-site visits, guests traveled along two curated routes to explore Liaoyuan Tianlushan Ski Resort, Meihekou Zhibei Village, Changbai Mountain Wanda International Resort, and Yanbian Korean Folk Custom Park. Along the way, they experienced modern ski facilities, vibrant cultural traditions, unique border customs, and lively city life, getting a firsthand sense of what makes Jilin's winter tourism and local culture so special.







On-site visits by international tour operators and influencers

The conference brought together tourism professionals from around the world, creating opportunities for collaboration, immersive exploration, and shared experiences. Building on this momentum, Jilin Province will continue expanding global partnerships, enhancing service quality, and enriching visitor experiences to make the most of its ice and snow, local culture, and natural landscapes, bringing Jilin to the world stage. As Zhang Xu of Trip Group noted during the conference,“As a key hub for ice and snow tourism in Northeast Asia, Jilin Province is steadily moving toward a world-class winter destination. With its rich cultural tourism assets, the province is set to energize the regional economy, set a global benchmark for winter tourism, and open a new chapter for inbound travel and the ice and snow economy.”