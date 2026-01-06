Accountability CEO Sunny Misser Appointed To The Cardinal's Committee For Charity In New York

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK and LONDON, January 6, 2026 /3BL/ - AccountAbility is glad to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, has been nominated and appointed to the Cardinal's Committee for Charity, an initiative of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York. The Committee includes CEOs and senior partners from leading global organizations such as Santander, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Citi, EY, KPMG, and others, who collaborate to advance the mission of the Catholic Charities through philanthropic and civic engagement across the Greater New York region.

Mr. Misser's nomination was led by Mr. Marco Antonio Achon, Co-Chair of the Cardinal's Committee for Charity and Member of the Board of Trustees for the Catholic Charities of New York. Mr. Achon also serves as the Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for Santander.

“Mr. Misser's leadership exemplifies what this Committee seeks to represent – trust, empathy, and a commitment to service,” said Mr. Achon.“His experience in driving accountability, partnerships and impact across global institutions brings an important perspective to our shared mission of building stronger, responsible and more compassionate communities throughout New York.”

The appointment recognizes Mr. Misser's long-standing commitment to advancing responsible business, better governance, and social impact, both, globally and within the local communities that AccountAbility calls home. His participation will focus on strengthening partnerships that create equitable opportunity and support local and state-wide initiatives aimed at improving lives and livelihoods.

“It is a privilege to join the Cardinal's Committee for Charity and contribute to its mission of compassion and community,” said Mr. Misser, Chief Executive Officer of AccountAbility.“While AccountAbility works with organizations around the world to advance sustainability and performance, this role reflects our equally important commitment to improving lives here in New York.”

Mr. Misser's appointment builds upon AccountAbility's ongoing efforts to integrate purpose and performance – and underscores the firm's belief that responsible leadership begins at home, where the firm recently launched the AccountAbility Sustainability“S” Lab partnership with the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at the City College of New York (CCNY), where Mr. Misser serves on the school's Board of Visitors.

About AccountAbility

Established in 1995, AccountAbility is a leading global consulting and standards firm dedicated to advancing the Sustainability and ESG agenda. The firm works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to improve sustainability performance, drive innovation, and create lasting impact. Operating as a Public Benefit Corporation, AccountAbility has a global presence with offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm has been recognized by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International for its excellence in sustainability, strategy, and governance and its website is archived by the United States Library of Congress.

About Catholic Charities of New York

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York provides help and creates hope for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in need – non-Catholic and Catholic alike. The organization delivers a broad network of services across food security, housing, immigration, education, workforce development, and emergency assistance. The Cardinal's Committee for Charity engages business and civic leaders in advancing these initiatives to build a more just and compassionate New York.

