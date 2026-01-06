Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Prévot

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot. They discussed Venezuela, the importance of counternarcotics cooperation, and the state of Gaza peace talks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.