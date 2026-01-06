Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Prévot

403
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Prévot
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)
The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot. They discussed Venezuela, the importance of counternarcotics cooperation, and the state of Gaza peace talks.
