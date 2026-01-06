Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Prévot

2026-01-06 11:01:28
The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot. They discussed Venezuela, the importance of counternarcotics cooperation, and the state of Gaza peace talks.

U.S. Department of State

