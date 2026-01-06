Watters International Realty Trainer Stephanie Perez Named Platinum Top 50 Trainer Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watters International Realty announced today thathas been named a, recognizing her leadership and impact on agent development within the real estate industry.

The honor was announced as part of the Platinum Top 50 2026 Awards, which celebrate real estate professionals who demonstrate excellence through performance, leadership, ongoing education, and service to their communities.

“Training is central to how we deliver better outcomes for clients,” said Christopher Watters, founder of Watters International Realty.“Stephanie's recognition reinforces that our agents are guided by expertise that translates into results – so the clients our agents serve can move forward in their home-selling and buying experience with peace of mind and confidence in one of life's most important decisions.”

Stephanie Perez's recognition reflects Watters International Realty's commitment to developing agents who guide clients with confidence and clarity. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on investing in agent training and support.

