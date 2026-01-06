Frankie Comes Home Book 1 By Renie Lieteau, Arrives With Warmth, Wonder, And A Touch Of Mystery

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Frankie Comes Home (SCALE UP WITH FRANKIE Book 1) by Renie Lieteau"

A tiny spark of curiosity. A gentle flicker of courage. A family about to change forever.

This is the world readers enter when they open Frankie Comes Home, Book 1 in a new, enchanting series by author Renie Lieteau, a fresh, heartwarming children's story that is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about new releases of the year.

Crafted with tenderness and an eye for emotional truth, Frankie Comes Home introduces a small but spirited bearded dragon whose journey from a quiet breeder's tank to a bustling, love-filled household unfolds with cinematic charm. Every page invites young readers, and the adults who read beside them, to step into a story where kindness leads the way, family grows in unexpected shapes, and even the smallest creature can transform a home.

What makes Frankie Comes Home so irresistible? Perhaps it is the book's gentle rhythm that feels like a warm blanket. Perhaps it is the vivid sense of discovery as Frankie meets new faces, new sounds, and a giant, gentle dog who watches over him. Or perhaps it's simply that rare ability to capture the feeling of finding a place where you truly belong.

The press is already calling it“a cozy, modern classic in the making,” and early readers say the book radiates comfort, connection, and a soft glow of magic. Designed to be read and reread, Frankie Comes Home offers families a story that lingers long after the final page is turned.

But there is something more. Something quietly powerful. Something woven through Frankie's journey that leaves readers with a single, irresistible question:

What happens when the smallest new arrival becomes the heart of the whole home?

About The Author

Renie Lieteau is a storyteller who writes with the hope of sparking wonder, kindness, and curiosity in children's hearts. Many of her tales are inspired by her beloved pets and the small, meaningful moments hidden in everyday life.

The second oldest of eight children, Renie grew up along the coastlines of the United States. Her father's military service meant frequent moves from one shoreline to another, each new place offering fresh memories and lessons in resilience. Along the way, Renie discovered that storytelling helped her connect, belong, and make friends wherever life took her. What began as playful imaginings soon grew into a lifelong creative calling.

Over the years, Renie's love for expression blossomed into poetry, songwriting, and lyric writing, always driven by her search for the rhythms that connect us all. Still, her heart continues to return to children's stories, where honesty and imagination weave together in the most magical ways. As she beautifully believes,“Dreams are woven from the threads of our thoughts, on the loom of our imaginings.”

Through Scale Up with Frankie, Renie hopes to encourage young readers to embrace courage, compassion, and the joy of being themselves - scales, quirks, and all.

Availability

Book Name: Frankie Comes Home (SCALE UP WITH FRANKIE Book 1)

Author Name: Renie Lieteau

Amazon Link:

Barnes & Noble Link:

Series Link: