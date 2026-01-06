A New Adventure Emerges: Renie Lieteau Unveils Book 2 In Her Enchanting Children's Series

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tank Talk With Frankie by Renie Lieteau"

Something extraordinary is stirring in the world of children's storytelling, and readers everywhere are about to feel the ripple. Renie Lieteau, the imaginative force who captivated young hearts with her debut book, is back, and this time, the magic runs even deeper. With the release of Book 2, Lieteau invites families into a world where curiosity sparks wonder, everyday moments turn into discoveries, and a delightful new chapter unfolds with irresistible charm.

From the very first page, Book 2 radiates with the warm, uplifting energy that has become Lieteau's signature. Her storytelling is tender yet bold, playful yet rooted in meaningful themes that touch both children and adults. This new installment expands her universe with fresh surprises, new sensations, and a whimsical heartbeat that feels alive on every page. Readers will be swept into an experience that is bright, layered, imaginative, and impossible to walk away from.

But what truly elevates this new release is Lieteau's ability to merge emotion, humor, and discovery with the kind of narrative rhythm that keeps young readers leaning in. Book 2 hints at deeper questions, tiny truths tucked between the lines, and a sense of momentum that builds with each turn of the page. It feels bigger. Bolder. More daring. The kind of sequel that doesn't just continue a story, but expands it in ways that feel surprising and inevitable all at once.

As whispers spread and anticipation builds, one thing is certain: Renie Lieteau has crafted something special, something that promises both joy and intrigue. Book 2 is not just a follow-up; it is a vivid new leap into imagination, crafted with heart, humor, and a spark of something mysterious that begs to be uncovered.

And now the question looms,

What unexpected wonder waits within these pages, just beyond the point where the last sentence dares to leave you?

About The Author

Renie Lieteau is a storyteller who writes with the hope of sparking wonder, kindness, and curiosity in children's hearts. Many of her tales are inspired by her beloved pets and the small, meaningful moments hidden in everyday life.

The second oldest of eight children, Renie grew up along the coastlines of the United States. Her father's military service meant frequent moves from one shoreline to another, each new place offering fresh memories and lessons in resilience. Along the way, Renie discovered that storytelling helped her connect, belong, and make friends wherever life took her. What began as playful imaginings soon grew into a lifelong creative calling.

Over the years, Renie's love for expression blossomed into poetry, songwriting, and lyric writing, always driven by her search for the rhythms that connect us all. Still, her heart continues to return to children's stories, where honesty and imagination weave together in the most magical ways. As she beautifully believes,“Dreams are woven from the threads of our thoughts, on the loom of our imaginings.”

Through Scale Up with Frankie, Renie hopes to encourage young readers to embrace courage, compassion, and the joy of being themselves - scales, quirks, and all.

Availability

Book Name: Tank Talk With Frankie

Author Name: Renie Lieteau

