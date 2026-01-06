A New Adventure Awakens: Renie Lieteau Unveils In The Beloved Frankie Series Scale Up With Frankie Book 3

MENAFN - GetNews)



Something extraordinary is stirring in the world of children's storytelling, and it carries the unmistakable spark of Renie Lieteau's imagination. Today, the acclaimed author invites readers into a fresh, magnetic realm with the announcement of her newest release, Book 3: Scale Up with Frankie, a vibrant continuation of the enchanting universe that has captured hearts across homes, classrooms, and bedtime routines.

From the first page, Scale Up with Frankie radiates with energy, curiosity, and the unmistakable charm of the series' lovable bearded dragon hero. Renie Lieteau elevates the familiar magic of Frankie's world with richer textures, deeper lessons, and a bold sense of growth. This installment doesn't just tell a story. It expands one. It reaches higher. It climbs, scaling up in imagination, spirit, and heart.

Frankie's return arrives at a pivotal moment, inviting young readers to stretch, explore, and discover new possibilities alongside him. Lieteau weaves a tale that feels timeless yet thrillingly new, offering children more than entertainment; she gives them courage, wonder, and an irresistible invitation to grow.

And yet... There is something more brewing beneath the surface.

Lieteau's masterful storytelling hints at a world bigger than readers realize, a universe just beginning to unfold. Whispers of new characters. Echoes of new lessons. Glimmers of challenges Frankie may not be ready for, but will face anyway.

The announcement of Scale Up with Frankie is more than a release. It's a signal. A promise. A door cracked open to a story that refuses to sit still.

But here's the question lingering in the air, the one readers can't stop asking themselves:

If Frankie is scaling up... what astonishing heights will he climb to next?

About The Author

Renie Lieteau is a storyteller who writes with the hope of sparking wonder, kindness, and curiosity in children's hearts. Many of her tales are inspired by her beloved pets and the small, meaningful moments hidden in everyday life.

The second oldest of eight children, Renie grew up along the coastlines of the United States. Her father's military service meant frequent moves from one shoreline to another, each new place offering fresh memories and lessons in resilience. Along the way, Renie discovered that storytelling helped her connect, belong, and make friends wherever life took her. What began as playful imaginings soon grew into a lifelong creative calling.

Over the years, Renie's love for expression blossomed into poetry, songwriting, and lyric writing, always driven by her search for the rhythms that connect us all. Still, her heart continues to return to children's stories, where honesty and imagination weave together in the most magical ways. As she beautifully believes,“Dreams are woven from the threads of our thoughts, on the loom of our imaginings.”

Through Scale Up with Frankie, Renie hopes to encourage young readers to embrace courage, compassion, and the joy of being themselves - scales, quirks, and all.

