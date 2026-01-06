Book 4 By Renie Lieteau Unleashes A Daring New Force In Children's Literature

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Oops, I Think I'm Shedding (SCALE UP WITH FRANKIE) by Renie Lieteau"

What if the smallest creature in the room carried the biggest truth we all need right now?

Renie Lieteau returns with Book 4, a bold, emotionally charged leap forward in her storytelling universe, this time delivering a picture-book experience that feels alive, cinematic, and disarmingly profound. With her signature blend of warmth and psychological depth, Lieteau cracks open a fresh narrative that challenges the boundaries of traditional children's stories and ventures into something far more stirring: a tale that speaks to kids and to the adults quietly listening beside them.

At the center of this riveting release stands Frankie, a tiny bearded dragon whose quiet transformation erupts into a message far larger than his scales. This isn't just a story; it's an awakening. A classroom. A catalyst. A mirror held up to the moments when we're laughed at, underestimated, or pushed into silence. Lieteau's writing slices through the noise with crisp, captivating energy, painting a world where courage doesn't roar, it sheds, revealing power where no one expected to find it.

Book 4 pulses with tension, triumph, and a disarming sincerity that makes it impossible to put down. Through finely crafted scenes and a narrative rhythm that practically hums, Lieteau invites readers to rethink fear, rethink kindness, and rethink just how extraordinary an“ordinary” classroom hero can be. She doesn't lecture. She doesn't sugarcoat. She delivers, with an edge that's tender, clever, and wholly unforgettable.

As buzz builds around this latest installment, one thing is clear: Renie Lieteau has written a children's book that refuses to behave like one. It dares. It teaches. It transforms. And it leaves readers with an electric, lingering question, one that refuses to fade even after the final page:

If Frankie can rise, reveal, and reshape the room around him... what might you be capable of once you shed what's been holding you back?

About The Author

Renie Lieteau is a storyteller who writes with the hope of sparking wonder, kindness, and curiosity in children's hearts. Many of her tales are inspired by her beloved pets and the small, meaningful moments hidden in everyday life.

The second oldest of eight children, Renie grew up along the coastlines of the United States. Her father's military service meant frequent moves from one shoreline to another, each new place offering fresh memories and lessons in resilience. Along the way, Renie discovered that storytelling helped her connect, belong, and make friends wherever life took her. What began as playful imaginings soon grew into a lifelong creative calling.

Over the years, Renie's love for expression blossomed into poetry, songwriting, and lyric writing, always driven by her search for the rhythms that connect us all. Still, her heart continues to return to children's stories, where honesty and imagination weave together in the most magical ways. As she beautifully believes,“Dreams are woven from the threads of our thoughts, on the loom of our imaginings.”

Through Scale Up with Frankie, Renie hopes to encourage young readers to embrace courage, compassion, and the joy of being themselves - scales, quirks, and all.

