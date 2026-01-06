Kimmy Goes Camping: A Heartwarming Journey Of Family, Courage, And Wonder

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Kimmy Goes Camping by Megan Pasonick"

What if courage could be found in a single raindrop? What if laughter could heal, and nature itself became the greatest teacher of all? Kimmy Goes Camping by Megan Pasonick invites readers of all ages into a heartwarming world where storms test courage, families grow closer, and simple moments become extraordinary. Through the eyes of a curious little bear, this beautifully told story transforms an ordinary family camping trip into a powerful exploration of teamwork, discovery, and the joy of being truly present.

In an age where comfort often replaces connection, Kimmy Goes Camping feels like a breath of wild, fresh air, a gentle yet thrilling call back to what truly matters: family, nature, and the courage to embrace life beyond the screen. With warmth, humor, and timeless wisdom, Pasonick's storytelling reminds us that the real adventure isn't in avoiding the storm, but in learning to dance through it. More than a children's book, this tender and inspiring tale is an invitation to rediscover wonder one heartbeat, and one raindrop, at a time.

About the Author

Megan Pasonick was born Megan Marie Marshall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she spent her early childhood and developed a lifelong love of reading. From an early age, she could never have enough books in her pile, always eager for the next story. Throughout her youth, she lived in several states, Wisconsin, Georgia, and California, each shaping her love for new experiences and places. She attended East Coweta High School in Newnan, Georgia, and graduated from Monache High School in Porterville, California.

After high school, Megan attended California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California, where she played soccer, made lifelong friends, and discovered one of her favorite places in the world, the view from“the cross” at the top of the mountain by the CLU white rocks. She believes that any problem can be solved while admiring that view. Megan ultimately graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where her family had moved. She now lives there with her husband and their pets, Simba and Princess Fiona.

