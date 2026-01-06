New Permit Paves Way For Outdoor Learning Spaces And Green Campus Expansion At Leading Montessori Private School In Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park, TX - Austin Children's Academy announced today that it has received city approval for a comprehensive exterior and site renovation permit on December 12, 2025. This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative campus expansion designed to enhance learning experiences through nature-based education and outdoor discovery.

The renovation will introduce outdoor classrooms and extensive green spaces featuring sensory gardens, butterfly gardens, science exploration stations, quiet contemplation areas, and a performance stage. As a Montessori private school in Cedar Park, TX, Austin Children's Academy is pioneering an innovative approach that integrates natural environments into daily curriculum, creating immersive learning opportunities that extend beyond traditional classroom walls.

Founded in 2007 as one of Central Texas's first Montessori schools, Austin Children's Academy has built its reputation on authentic educational practices delivered by certified Montessori Guides. The locally owned, family-operated institution serves families throughout Cedar Park, North Austin, Leander, and Round Rock with personalized care and flexible programs. With some of the lowest staff turnover rates amongst other schools and a strong commitment to safety, Austin Children's Academy maintains the stability and trust that families depend on. This campus transformation reflects the commitment to evolving educational spaces while maintaining the intimate, community-focused approach that defines Austin Children's Academy – recognized by many as the best Montessori school in Cedar Park, TX.

"This expansion represents our vision for creating a sensory-rich environment that cultivates calm, peace, and natural learning," said Sam Gupta, founder and CEO of Austin Children's Academy. "We're not just renovating a campus-we're building spaces that benefit our entire community, including our dedicated teachers and the families who trust us with their children's education." As a Montessori elementary school in Cedar Park, TX, Austin Children's Academy's enhanced facilities will support diverse age groups with developmentally appropriate outdoor learning experiences.

The renovated campus is scheduled to open in Spring 2026. Families interested in experiencing the services of the top Montessori school in Cedar Park, TX can visit to learn more about enrollment opportunities and schedule a campus tour. Discover how Austin Children's Academy's nature-integrated Montessori education can inspire your child's love of learning.