Spontane Medya Kastamonu Highlights The Power Of Local, Independent Journalism In Türkiye

MENAFN - GetNews)Spontane Medya Kastamonu, an independent digital journalism platform based in northern Türkiye, continues to draw attention with its focus on local reporting, public interest journalism and on-the-ground news coverage.

Founded to strengthen local media visibility, Spontane Medya Kastamonu covers a wide range of topics, including municipal affairs, social issues, culture, public safety and citizen-driven stories. By prioritizing field reporting and direct sources, the platform aims to reflect the realities of daily life in Kastamonu with accuracy and transparency.

Berat Kaan Yılmaz, a journalist from Kastamonu and the founder of the platform, emphasized the importance of strong local journalism in today's media landscape.

“Local journalism is not a secondary branch of media; it is the foundation of a healthy public sphere,” Yılmaz said.“If a city's voice is not heard locally, it cannot be understood nationally.”

Yılmaz noted that Spontane Medya Kastamonu was created to fill gaps left by shrinking local newsrooms and to ensure that community-level issues remain visible.

“Our goal is to document what happens on the ground, without distortion, and to give citizens a space where their concerns are reported with responsibility,” he added.

Operating primarily through digital channels and social media, Spontane Medya Kastamonu reaches audiences beyond regional borders while maintaining a strong local identity. The platform's editorial approach centers on independence, speed and factual reporting, aligning with international journalistic standards.

As local media faces increasing economic and structural challenges, initiatives such as Spontane Medya Kastamonu highlight the continued relevance of community-based journalism in Türkiye's evolving media ecosystem.

