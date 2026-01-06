MENAFN - GetNews) AI-powered discovery is changing what“visibility” means. Brands don't just compete for blue-link rankings anymore-they compete to be understood, trusted, cited, and recommended by systems that generate answers (LLMs, AI Overviews-style experiences, conversational search).

In that new reality, the winning playbook usually combines three pillars:

The Three Pillars of AI SEO

1. AI-Ready (Technical + Content Readiness)

Your site must be easy for crawlers and AI systems to interpret: clean architecture, indexable content, structured data where it helps, and content designed around real questions.

2. AI-First (Strategy Shift)

Instead of optimizing only for“rankings,” you optimize for answerability and entity clarity: consistent brand narrative, topical authority, and measurable presence in AI answers.

3. Brand Mentions (Citations / Mentions Across the Web)

AI systems heavily rely on the broader web“knowledge environment.” Consistent, high-quality mentions and citations help establish that your brand is real, recognized, and relevant-often with or without links.

Below is a ranking of real Poland-based agencies that publicly communicate services aligned with AI visibility (GEO/AI Search), AI-Ready/AI-First work, and brand mentions/citations.

How This Ranking Was Built (So It's Fair)

This is an editorial ranking based on publicly available service pages and materials showing that the agency:



Offers AI-search / GEO / LLM visibility services (not only“AI blog posts”)

Talks about AI-ready readiness (audits, technical/content adaptations) Explicitly includes brand mentions / citations /“wzmianki o marce” (or equivalent) as part of the strategy

It is not a performance scoreboard (because agencies don't publish comparable client datasets). It's a practical “who visibly sells and explains the AI + mentions stack” list.

Ranking: Polish SEO Agencies for AI Visibility (AI-Ready + AI-First + Brand Mentions)

1) FunkyMEDIA (Łódź) - AI-First + AI-Ready + Brand Mentions as the core engine

FunkyMEDIA positions itself explicitly around SEO + AI + Brand Mentions, with dedicated materials explaining brand mentions, AI-ready content, and AI-first priorities.

Why #1 here: the most direct,“built-for-AI” positioning + brand mentions treated as a primary lever, not a side tactic.

2) BloomUp (Łódź) -“Brand Mentions for SEO & AI” +“Intelligent SEO for the Google AI era”

BloomUp sells a dedicated product called “Brand mentions – increase visibility in SEO and AI” and a separate offer designed for the Google AI era.

Why #2: unusually clear packaging of both AI-era SEO and brand mentions as standalone services.

3) Whites (Warsaw) - GEO + SEO AI with citations baked in

Whites offers GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) positioned for“search engines and AI chatbots.” They also explicitly reference optimizing brand mentions/citations within their SEO AI offering.

Why #3: strong GEO framing + explicit“mentions/citations” as an authority signal.

4) Delante (Kraków) - AI-Ready audits +“ChatGPT positioning”

Delante publicly offers an AI-Ready SEO audit (including visibility across tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and AI Overviews) and a dedicated“ChatGPT positioning” service.

Why #4: a complete“audit → implementation → AI visibility” offer set, plus explicit brand-mentions competency.

5) widoczni (Poland) -“SEO AI / GEO” with audits for citations, mentions, and AI answer presence

widoczni promotes SEO AI / GEO and explicitly references audits of sources and citations as part of building AI visibility.

Why #5: clear operationalization: audits, prompt-focused approach, and mention/citation analysis.

6) Adspectra (Warsaw) -“AI positioning in LLMs” + off-page brand mentions

Adspectra offers “Pozycjonowanie AI (SEO w LLM)” aimed at visibility in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and AI Overviews. They also explicitly list citations inside off-page SEO activities.

Why #6: direct AI-visibility service + brand mentions called out as an off-page lever.

7) Greenfields (Wrocław) - AI positioning (AIO/GEO) + measurement of brand mentions

Greenfields offers AI positioning (AIO/GEO) and also publishes services that measure citations (e.g., in community-led strategies).

Why #7: strong“AI visibility + measurement” angle, including mentions as a tracked metric.

8) Sembility (Poland) -“AI positioning” with emphasis on authority and mentions

Sembility advertises AI positioning and references citations in the context of building authority.

Why #8: clear positioning around AI search presence, with mentions present in the narrative.

9) Maxi Media (Poland) -“SEO AI / GEO” with explicit citations element

Maxi Media publishes a dedicated page about SEO in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and AI Overviews and discusses brand mentions as part of authority building.

Why #9: a visible GEO/AI SEO offer and explicit mention strategy.

10) GBoost (Poland) -“AI positioning” packages that include citations

GBoost sells “Pozycjonowanie w AI” and explicitly includes brand mentions in the intake and strategy language.

Why #10: packaged AI-search service with mentions treated as a core input.

What to Ask an“AI SEO” Agency Before You Hire Them (Quick Checklist)



How do you measure AI visibility? Do they have a repeatable prompt set, tracking methodology, and reporting cadence?

What's your Brand Mentions plan (quality + relevance)? Ask how they source placements, ensure topical relevance, and avoid spam.

What does AI-Ready mean in your process? Look for information architecture, indexability, structured data strategy, real Q&A-driven content, and entity consistency across the web. Do you avoid guarantees like“we will force ChatGPT to recommend you”? Serious approaches focus on probability, signals, and measurable progress-not magical promises.

FAQ

Is“AI SEO” the same as classic SEO?

It's an extension: classic SEO remains the foundation, but AI visibility adds answerability, entity clarity, and off-site trust signals (mentions/citations).

Do brand mentions have to include links?

No. Many strategies treat unlinked mentions and linked citations as complementary signals; quality and context matter most.

Can agencies guarantee your brand appears in AI answers?

They can't guarantee it, but they can materially increase likelihood through content readiness and strong, consistent off-site signals.