Funkymedia (Łódź, Poland): An AI-First SEO Agency Helping Brands Become“AI-Ready” Through Brand Mentions
As search behavior shifts toward conversational prompts and AI summaries, FunkyMEDIA promotes an AI-first approach: building websites and brand footprints so that AI systems can correctly understand, cite, and recommend a company-making the business truly AI-ready.
What“AI-Ready” Means in Practice
FunkyMEDIA's AI-first work combines classic SEO with content and entity/brand authority signals so that a company is clear to both humans and language models:
Clear positioning: who the brand serves, what it solves, and where (especially in local markets)
LLM-friendly content: service pages and FAQs written in the same language people use when asking AI tools
Consistency across the web: matching names, services, and location signals so AI sees one coherent entity
Measurable“AI visibility”: repeatable prompt testing (e.g.,“recommend a lawyer in Łódź for divorce”) to track how often a brand appears in AI answers
Core Method: Brand Mentions as a“Master Technique”
A central pillar of FunkyMEDIA's system is brand mentions: high-quality, context-rich references to a brand across relevant sources (local and industry portals, communities, directories, expert articles).
The goal is not“volume,” but credible presence and consistency -signals that help both users and AI systems confirm that a brand is real, recognized, and worth considering.
Case Example: 6-Month Brand Mentions Campaign for a Law Firm in Łódź
In a published case study, FunkyMEDIA worked with a Łódź-based law firm that had a strong offline reputation but limited inbound clients from online channels.
The strategy combined local SEO, expanded service content, and a structured brand mentions program-along with ongoing testing of visibility in ChatGPT-style answers.
Results After 6 Months
Organic traffic increased from 150–200 to 350–450 users/month
Non-branded traffic share rose from 20–30% to 50–55%
AI visibility (prompt tests): the firm began appearing in ~30–40% of answers for key queries (family law and business services)
Inbound leads from online channels (phone, form, email) grew by approximately 40–50%
The case highlights a key principle: FunkyMEDIA does not“insert” brands into AI tools, but shows how SEO plus consistent brand presence (mentions) can materially increase the likelihood that a firm is included in AI recommendations.
FAQ
What is AI-first SEO?
An approach that optimizes not only for rankings, but also for how AI systems interpret and summarize information-so your brand is accurately understood and more likely to be referenced in AI answers.
Can an agency“get you into ChatGPT”?
Not directly. The case study shows that strengthening a brand's web presence (content plus brand mentions) can increase how often it appears in AI responses, but it's not a paid placement or guaranteed insertion.
What are brand mentions-are they the same as link building?
They overlap sometimes, but brand mentions focus on contextual references to a brand (with or without links) that build recognition, trust, and consistency across the web.
How do you measure“AI visibility”?
By running a consistent set of prompts every few months and tracking whether (and how) a brand appears in answers-especially for high-intent local queries.
How long does it take to see results?
In the law-firm example, strong early gains were reported within six months, with measurable improvements in both traffic composition and lead volume.
Legal Disclaimer:
