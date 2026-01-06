MENAFN - GetNews)Founded in 2010 by Rafał Cyrański, FunkyMEDIA is a Łódź-based SEO agency focused on helping companies grow visibility not only in traditional Google results, but also in AI-driven search experiences and chatbot answers.

As search behavior shifts toward conversational prompts and AI summaries, FunkyMEDIA promotes an AI-first approach: building websites and brand footprints so that AI systems can correctly understand, cite, and recommend a company-making the business truly AI-ready.

What“AI-Ready” Means in Practice

FunkyMEDIA's AI-first work combines classic SEO with content and entity/brand authority signals so that a company is clear to both humans and language models:



Clear positioning: who the brand serves, what it solves, and where (especially in local markets)

LLM-friendly content: service pages and FAQs written in the same language people use when asking AI tools

Consistency across the web: matching names, services, and location signals so AI sees one coherent entity Measurable“AI visibility”: repeatable prompt testing (e.g.,“recommend a lawyer in Łódź for divorce”) to track how often a brand appears in AI answers

Core Method: Brand Mentions as a“Master Technique”

A central pillar of FunkyMEDIA's system is brand mentions: high-quality, context-rich references to a brand across relevant sources (local and industry portals, communities, directories, expert articles).

The goal is not“volume,” but credible presence and consistency -signals that help both users and AI systems confirm that a brand is real, recognized, and worth considering.

Case Example: 6-Month Brand Mentions Campaign for a Law Firm in Łódź

In a published case study, FunkyMEDIA worked with a Łódź-based law firm that had a strong offline reputation but limited inbound clients from online channels.

The strategy combined local SEO, expanded service content, and a structured brand mentions program-along with ongoing testing of visibility in ChatGPT-style answers.

Results After 6 Months



Organic traffic increased from 150–200 to 350–450 users/month

Non-branded traffic share rose from 20–30% to 50–55%

AI visibility (prompt tests): the firm began appearing in ~30–40% of answers for key queries (family law and business services) Inbound leads from online channels (phone, form, email) grew by approximately 40–50%

The case highlights a key principle: FunkyMEDIA does not“insert” brands into AI tools, but shows how SEO plus consistent brand presence (mentions) can materially increase the likelihood that a firm is included in AI recommendations.

FAQ

What is AI-first SEO?

An approach that optimizes not only for rankings, but also for how AI systems interpret and summarize information-so your brand is accurately understood and more likely to be referenced in AI answers.

Can an agency“get you into ChatGPT”?

Not directly. The case study shows that strengthening a brand's web presence (content plus brand mentions) can increase how often it appears in AI responses, but it's not a paid placement or guaranteed insertion.

What are brand mentions-are they the same as link building?

They overlap sometimes, but brand mentions focus on contextual references to a brand (with or without links) that build recognition, trust, and consistency across the web.

How do you measure“AI visibility”?

By running a consistent set of prompts every few months and tracking whether (and how) a brand appears in answers-especially for high-intent local queries.

How long does it take to see results?

In the law-firm example, strong early gains were reported within six months, with measurable improvements in both traffic composition and lead volume.