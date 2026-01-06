Iga Nephropathy Market Expected To Gain Momentum Through 2034, According To Delveinsight Visterra, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, Iga Proteases Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharma, Rohto

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key IgA Nephropathy Companies in the market include - Travere Therapeutics, Asahi Kasei (Calliditas Therapeutics), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, Visterra, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, IgA proteases Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical, LRx Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Travere Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's “IgA Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the IgA Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the IgA Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the IgA Nephropathy Market Report:



The IgA Nephropathy market size was valued approximately USD 730 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In November 2025, The FDA has granted approval to sibeprenlimab-szsi (Voyxact; Otsuka) for lowering proteinuria in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), supported by interim results from the phase 3 VISIONARY trial (NCT05248646). The therapy is administered as a subcutaneous self-injection using a prefilled syringe every four weeks at home, with a recommended dose of 400 mg per administration.

In November 2025, Voyxact (sibeprenlimab-szsi) is a newly FDA-approved treatment designed to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk of disease progression. IgAN is a chronic kidney disorder caused by the accumulation of IgA antibodies in the kidneys, triggering inflammation and tissue damage. This process results in elevated protein levels in the urine and a progressive loss of kidney function. Without appropriate treatment, IgAN can ultimately progress to kidney failure.

In September 2025, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced notable progress across its programs for immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). These developments mark important strides toward the company's mission of delivering first-in-class or best-in-class therapies that address the root causes of these serious kidney conditions.

In September 2025, CSL Vifor and Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) have expressed support for the newly published KDIGO 2025 clinical practice guideline for managing IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and Immunoglobulin A vasculitis. The updated guidelines outline diagnostic criteria, treatment objectives, and management strategies, aiming to advance care for patients with IgAN and provide guidance for the clinicians treating them.

In May 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals recently announced that the FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for sibeprenlimab, an APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) inhibitor being developed for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). This follows the FDA's 2024 Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted to sibeprenlimab for the same condition. The BLA submission is backed by data from the Phase III VISIONARY trial. According to GlobalData, the priority review underscores sibeprenlimab's potential advantages over current therapies and reinforces its promise as a treatment for the complex nature of IgAN. If approved, it would become the first disease-modifying option addressing both clinical and practical aspects of managing IgAN.

In March 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has announced topline findings from Part 2 of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating ARO-C3, an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy aimed at lowering liver production of complement component 3 (C3) to potentially treat multiple complement-mediated disorders.

In November 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. h ave announced plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the U.S. for sibeprenlimab, an investigational therapy for adult patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgA nephropathy), in the first half of 2025. This decision follows a recent meeting with the U.S. FDA to review the positive interim findings from the Phase 3 VISIONARY trial (NCT05248646).

In January 2024, Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a biotechnology company in the advanced stages of clinical development focused on innovative treatments for individuals with severe immunologic conditions, announced today the addition of two seasoned industry professionals to spearhead the advancement of the company's drug initiatives. This includes their late-stage candidate, atacicept, presently undergoing a Phase 3 clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Effective immediately, Robert M. Brenner, M.D., assumes the role of Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Dr. Celia Lin, M.D., while William D. Turner takes on the position of Chief Development Officer.

In 2024, the market size for IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) in the US was around USD 455 million and is expected to grow with the introduction of emerging therapies.

The total market size for the EU4 and the UK was estimated at around USD 150 million in 2024, representing nearly 21% of the overall market revenue for the 7MM, with growth expected by 2034.

In 2024, Germany led the IgAN market among the EU4 and the UK with approximately USD 45 million in revenue, followed by France at around USD 35 million and Italy at nearly USD 30 million.

In 2024, Japan's IgAN market size was estimated at around USD 125 million, with expectations of growth throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

DelveInsight estimates that around 415,000 prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) were reported across the 7MM in 2024. These diagnosed cases are expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.6% by 2034.

In 2024, the United States reported approximately 133,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), with numbers expected to rise by 2034.

In 2024, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 30,000 cases, while Spain had the lowest, with around 5,000 cases.

In 2024, Japan reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) among the 7MM, with nearly 175,000 cases, and this number is projected to increase by 2034.

In 2024, France reported around 16,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) in males and 8,000 in females, with both numbers anticipated to increase by 2034.

Key IgA Nephropathy Therapies: VANRAFIA (atrasentan), FILSPARI (sparsentan), TARPEYO/KINPEYGO (budesonide), Povetacicept (ALPN-303), Atacicept, Zigakibart (FUB523), Sibeprenlimab, Atrasentan, LNP023, Research programme, AP 305, ADR-001, MY 008, SHR-2010, IONIS FB, HR19042, Sparsentan, HR19042, and others

The IgA Nephropathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that IgAN is more prominent in males in comparison to females. Prevalence of IgAN occurs in men around two times more than females worldwide. The IgA Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage IgA Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the IgA Nephropathy market dynamics.

IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disorder characterized by the buildup of the antibody immunoglobulin A (IgA) in the kidneys. This buildup can lead to inflammation and damage to the tiny filters in the kidneys called glomeruli. IgA nephropathy is one of the most common forms of glomerulonephritis, which is inflammation of the glomeruli.

IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The IgA Nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of IgA Nephropathy

Prevalent Cases of IgA Nephropathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of IgA Nephropathy Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic IgA Nephropathy

IgA Nephropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the IgA Nephropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers IgA Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

IgA Nephropathy Therapies and Key Companies



VANRAFIA (atrasentan): Novartis

FILSPARI (sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics

TARPEYO/KINPEYGO (budesonide): Asahi Kasei (Calliditas Therapeutics)

Povetacicept (ALPN-303): Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Atacicept: Vera Therapeutics

Zigakibart (FUB523): Novartis

Sibeprenlimab: Visterra

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

LNP023: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Research programme: IgA proteases Selecta Biosciences

AP 305: Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals

ADR-001: Rohto Pharmaceutical

MY 008: Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology

SHR-2010: Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical

IONIS FB: LRx Ionis Pharmaceuticals

HR19042: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics HR19042: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), increment in the number of government initiatives to spread awareness are some of the important factors that are fueling the IgA Nephropathy Market.

IgA Nephropathy Market Barriers

However, lack of in-depth understanding of the disease pathogenesis, the unreported and undiagnosed IgA Nephropathy cases and other factors are creating obstacles in the IgA Nephropathy Market growth.

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key IgA Nephropathy Companies: T ravere Therapeutics, Asahi Kasei (Calliditas Therapeutics), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, Visterra, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, IgA proteases Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical, LRx Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Travere Therapeutics, and others

IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: IgA Nephropathy current marketed and IgA Nephropathy emerging therapies

IgA Nephropathy Market Dynamics: IgA Nephropathy market drivers and IgA Nephropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies IgA Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, IgA Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. IgA Nephropathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for IgA Nephropathy

3. SWOT analysis of IgA Nephropathy

4. IgA Nephropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. IgA Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. IgA Nephropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of IgA Nephropathy

9. IgA Nephropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. IgA Nephropathy Unmet Needs

11. IgA Nephropathy Emerging Therapies

12. IgA Nephropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise IgA Nephropathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. IgA Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers

16. IgA Nephropathy Market Barriers

17. IgA Nephropathy Appendix

18. IgA Nephropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

