Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size (7MM) Was ~USD 1,900 Million In 2023 And It Is Expected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Sjogren's Syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Sjogren's Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sjogren's Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report



In December 2025, Amgen conducted a phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Dazodalibep in Participants With Sjögren's Syndrome With Moderate-to-severe Systemic Disease Activity.

In December 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study of the clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability of ianalumab (VAY736) in patients with active Sjogren's syndrome. The purpose of the study is to demonstrate the clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability of ianalumab (VAY736) administered subcutaneously (s.c.) monthly compared to placebo in patients with active Sjogren's syndrome.

In December 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb initiated a phase 3 study is to assess the safety and efficacy of two doses of Deucravacitinib in adult participants with Active Sjögren's Syndrome.

In the US, nearly 1,500,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Sjogren's syndrome were observed in the year 2023, which is expected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In the US, the highest number of antigen-specific cases accounted for auto-antibodies (+ve), followed by anti-Ro/SSA (+ve) and anti-La/SSB (+ve) in 2023.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, a higher number of cases were observed for mild than moderate to severe, based on severity-specific cases of Sjogren's syndrome, throughout the 7MM.

Among EU4 and the UK, the majority of Sjogren's syndrome cases were reported in females. The highest number of gender-specific cases was observed in the United Kingdom in 2023.

In 2023, the US accounted for the highest number of treated cases, whereas Japan had the lowest number of treated cases. In Japan, there were around 54,000 treated cases of Sjogren's syndrome in 2023. These cases are likely to rise by 2034.

The leading Sjogren's Syndrome Companies such as ADVANZ Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Resolve Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, VIELABIO, RemeGen, Bristol Myers Squibb, TearSolutions, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Genentech, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Bayer AG, and others. Promising Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Therapies such as Baricitinib, Hydroxychloroquine, HZN-1116, Nipocalimab, RSLV-132, Lanraplenib, Filgotinib and others.

Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Sjogren's Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalence Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Gender-specific Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Type-Specific Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Severity-Specific Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Antibody-Specific cases Sjogren's Syndrome Treated cases

Marketed Sjogren's syndrome Therapies

SALAGEN (pilocarpine): ADVANZ Pharma

SALAGEN (pilocarpine) tablets are made from the naturally occurring alkaloid pilocarpine obtained from the leaflets of the South American shrub Pilocarpus jaborandi. Pilocarpine HCl is a cholinomimetic (cholinergic parasympathomimetic) agent capable of exerting a broad spectrum of pharmacologic effects with predominant muscarinic action. SALAGEN indications include the treatment of symptoms of dry mouth from salivary gland hypofunction caused by radiotherapy for cancer of the head and neck and the treatment of symptoms of dry mouth in patients with Sjogren's syndrome.

EVOXAC (cevimeline): Daiichi Sankyo

EVOXAC (cevimeline) is a cholinergic agonist which binds to muscarinic receptors. Muscarinic agonists in enough dosage can increase the secretion of exocrine glands, such as salivary and sweat glands, and increase the tone of the smooth muscle in the gastrointestinal and urinary tracts. EVOXAC was developed by Daiichi Sankyo and is approved in the US, Europe, and Japan to treat patients with symptoms of dry mouth in patients with Sjogren's syndrome. In January 2022, Daiichi Sankyo entered into an agreement with Cosette Pharmaceuticals; Daiichi Sankyo divested, and Cosette acquired rights for manufacturing, commercialization, and certain other rights for EVOXAC (cevimeline HCL) in the US.

Emerging Sjogren's Syndrome Drugs

CFZ 533 (iscalimab): Novartis

CFZ 533 (iscalimab) is a novel, fully human IGg1 anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody, preventing cluster of differentiation (CD40) pathway signaling and activation of CD40+ cell types. Currently, it is being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with Sjogren's syndrome. Apart from this indication, the company is also developing this molecule to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, grave disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus nephritis, and renal transplant rejection.

VIB4920 (dazodalibep): Amgen

Dazodalibep is a CD40 ligand antagonist that blocks T-cell interaction with CD40-expressing B cells, disrupting the overactivation of the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory pathway. Currently, Amgen is in the recruiting phase for its Phase III clinical development of dazodalibep, an investigational medicine for the treatment of Sjogren's syndrome. In November 2023, Amgen announced promising results from its Phase II study of dazodalibep for treating Sjogren's syndrome.

Sjogren's Syndrome Companies

Sjogren's Syndrome Market Outlook

At present, the therapeutic Sjogren's syndrome market size in the US is mainly accounted for by local therapies, systemic therapy, and biological therapies. The local therapies mainly include pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, and others. Systemic therapy mainly uses corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine, and immunosuppressants. Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid are also commonly used DMARDs. Biological therapy with rituximab is in extensive use in the US market. Along with this, TNF-alpha inhibitors, BAFF, and others are in development.

Scope of the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Sjogren's Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Sjogren's Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sjogren's Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

