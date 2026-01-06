Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Metastatic Uveal Melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic Uveal Melanoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In December 2025, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute conducted a Phase 2 study evaluates the efficacy and safety of sequential treatment with percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) using melphalan/HDS followed by tebentafusp in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) with isolated liver metastases. The rationale is that PHP enhances antigen release and immunomodulation, potentially sensitizing tumors to tebentafusp in HLA-A*02:01-positive patients.

In December 2025, Replimune Inc. announced a Phase 2/3, Open-Label Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of RP2 in Combination With Nivolumab Versus Ipilimumab in Combination With Nivolumab in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Naïve Adult Patients With Metastatic Uveal Melanoma.

In December 2025, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. initiated a phase 1/2, Open-label Study of a Modified Interleukin-2 Fusion Protein (IOV-3001) in Participants With Previously Treated, Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma Who Will Receive Lifileucel

Uveal melanoma is a rare condition accounting for only 5% of all primary melanoma cases. Still, it is the most frequently diagnosed primary intraocular malignant tumor in adults. Early diagnosis and local treatment is crucial, as survival correlates with primary tumor size. However, approximately 50% of patients will develop metastatic disease with 6–12 months' survival from metastatic diagnosis.

The leading Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Companies such as Delcath System, Versastem Oncology, BioMedValley Discoveries, Pfizer, Acrotech Pharma, and others. Promising Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Therapies such as DYP688, Nivolumab, Relatlimab, ZIV-Aflibercept, Cemiplimab, IDE196, Crizotinib, Pembrolizumab, Binimetinib, Dacarbazine and others.

Total Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Incident Cases

Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Gender-specific cases

Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Age-specific cases Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Type-specific cases

Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Marketed Therapies

Tebentafusp: Immunocore

In January, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved tebentafusp-tebn (Kimmtrak, Immunocore), a bispecific gp100 peptide-HLA-directed CD3 T cell engager, for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Tebentafusp is a novel bispecific protein composed of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. Tebentafusp specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma, and is the first molecule developed using Immunocore's ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognize and kill tumor cells. It has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track designation and orphan drug designation by the FDA in the United States and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma.

Relatlimab is a LAG-3-blocking antibody, which is being investigated for the treatment of metastatic UM, in combination with Nivolumab, as a key strategy to more effectively potentiate anti-tumor immune activity. Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) is a cell-surface molecule expressed on effector T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs) and functions to control T-cell response, activation and growth. In June 2021, US FDA granted Priority Review for the combination, as a treatment for UM, with an action target date of March, 2022. FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric and orally available, small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 and BRM, two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines across all forms of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators of the chromatin regulatory system. It is currently in Phase I to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary clinical activity of FHD-286 oral monotherapy in subjects with metastatic Uveal Melanoma (UM).

The development of an efficient Metastatic Uveal Melanoma screening tool will play a significant role in early detection and subsequent mortality reduction. To reduce the rate of late-stage illness and mortality there is a need for appropriate screening techniques. To meet these criteria, groundbreaking companion diagnostic tests will lead to rapid acceptance among doctors and patient populations. Novel, innovative and insurance-covered, genetic-profiling kits for diagnosis, increasing incidence, and better awareness are likely to fuel the growth of the UM treatment market during the study period.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

