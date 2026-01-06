Treatment-Resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics Indicate Upward Trajectory Through 2034, Reports Delveinsight Idorsia Pharma, Ionis Pharma, KBP Biosciences, KBP Biosciences, Quantum Genomics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension Companies in the market include - Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KBP Biosciences, Quantum Genomics, CinCor Pharma, Idorsia Ltd., Janssen Biotech, and others.

The Treatment-resistant Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Treatment-resistant Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Treatment-resistant Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Treatment-resistant Hypertension market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Report:



The Treatment-Resistant Hypertension market size in the 7MM was estimated at around USD 6,958 million in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

In 2024, the US held the largest share of the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension market among the 7MM, valued at approximately USD 6,210 million, with further growth anticipated by 2034.

Within the 7MM, Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs) represented the largest market segment in 2024, valued at approximately USD 2,110 million.

In May 2025, In its Q1 presentation, the company announced its intention to release topline results from the KARDIA-3 study and begin a Phase III cardiovascular outcomes trial for zilebesiran in the latter half of 2025.

In its Q1 2025 presentation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals revealed the launch of a Phase II clinical trial to assess REGN5381 as a treatment for uncontrolled hypertension.

In March 2025, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA has officially removed the REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) requirement for TRYVIO. Additionally, the company is no longer obligated to carry out the post-marketing requirement (PMR) involving a global descriptive study gathering prospective and retrospective data on women exposed to TRYVIO during pregnancy and/or breastfeeding, as this information is no longer deemed necessary.

In February 2025, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals stated that the exclusivity agreement made in November 2024 with an unnamed party for the global rights to aprocitentan has ended, as the party did not proceed with finalizing the deal outlined in the nonbinding term sheet.

Germany held the largest market share for Treatment-Resistant Hypertension among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for around 6%

Several prominent companies in the Treatment-Resistant Hypertension market, including Ionis Pharmaceutical's IONIS-AGT-LRx, KBP Biosciences' ocedurenone (KBP-5074), and others, are anticipated to influence the market dynamics from 2024 to 2034.

In 2024, the US accounted for the largest portion of the 7MM, representing approximately USD 6,210 million.

In 2024, within the EU4 and the UK, Germany commanded the largest market share, whereas the UK recorded the smallest.

In 2024, Japan's Treatment Resistant Hypertension market was valued at approximately USD 259 million and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

In 2024, within all existing therapies for Treatment Resistant Hypertension, CCBs generated the highest revenue in the US.

In 2024, the United States had an estimated 7,365,300 diagnosed cases of Treatment Resistant Hypertension, with numbers expected to rise over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

In Japan, female patients accounted for a slightly higher share of diagnosed prevalent cases approximately 55% in 2024 with this proportion expected to grow by 2034.

In 2024, the United States saw the highest diagnosed prevalence of Treatment Resistant Hypertension among adults aged ≥60 years, totaling around 2,732,600 cases, whereas the 18–39 age group had the lowest prevalence.

Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension Companies: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KBP Biosciences, Quantum Genomics, CinCor Pharma, Idorsia Ltd., Janssen Biotech, and others

Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension Therapies: TRYVIOTM (Aprocitentan), IONIS-AGT-LRx, Ocedurenone (KBP-5074), Firibastat, CIN-107, Aprocitentan, and others The Treatment-resistant Hypertension epidemiology based on gender analyzed that RHTN is more prevalent in females as compared to males

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Overview

Treatment-resistant hypertension is high blood pressure that remains uncontrolled despite using three or more antihypertensive medications, including a diuretic, at optimal doses. It increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Causes may include obesity, sleep apnea, high salt intake, or secondary conditions requiring specialized treatments like renal denervation.

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market

The dynamics of the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“According to the first comprehensive global analysis of trends in hypertension prevalence, detection, treatment, and control, led by Imperial College London and WHO, the number of adults aged 30–79 years with hypertension has increased from 650 million to 1.28 billion in the last thirty years.”

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Treatment-resistant Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

Prevalent Cases of Treatment-resistant Hypertension by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Treatment-resistant Hypertension Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Treatment-resistant Hypertension

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Treatment-resistant Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Treatment-resistant Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Therapies and Key Companies



TRYVIOTM (Aprocitentan): Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

IONIS-AGT-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ocedurenone (KBP-5074): KBP Biosciences

Firibastat: Quantum Genomics

CIN-107: CinCor Pharma

Aprocitentan: Idorsia Ltd / Janssen Biotech

Baxdrostat (CIN-107): AstraZeneca

Lorundrostat (MLS-101): Mineralys Therapeutics

MANP: E-Star BioTech

Tonlamarsen (ION904): Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Kardiga

REGN5381: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Zilebesiran (ALN-AGT01): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Roche

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Strengths



Expected launch of first-in-class drugs with novel MoA like aprocitentan, CIN-107 is likely to booth Treatment-resistant Hypertension market growth A robust pipeline of drugs with MoA different from SoC (single-pill three-drug combination) like firibastat (BAPAI molecule) is expected to offer RHTN patients alternative therapy options who are intolerant or contraindication to spironolactone

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Opportunities

Spironolactone, despite being the first-choice drug as an add-on treatment option (PATHWAY-2 study) for Treatment-resistant Hypertension patients, there exists an urgent unmet need for alternative treatment options with better side-effect profile, novel MoA, ease of administration, etc.

Scope of the Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension Companies: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, KBP Biosciences, Quantum Genomics, CinCor Pharma, Idorsia Ltd., Janssen Biotech, and others

Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension Therapies: TRYVIOTM (Aprocitentan), IONIS-AGT-LRx, Ocedurenone (KBP-5074), Firibastat, CIN-107, Aprocitentan, and others

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Treatment-resistant Hypertension current marketed and Treatment-resistant Hypertension emerging therapies

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics: Treatment-resistant Hypertension market drivers and Treatment-resistant Hypertension market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Treatment-resistant Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Treatment-resistant Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

4. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

9. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Appendix

18. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

