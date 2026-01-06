Author Tom Sowden Offers A Practical Blueprint To Help Dream Businesses Succeed

Entrepreneur Me - You Too: Your Dream Business Doesn't Need to Fail, the latest book by Tom Sowden. Written for first-time founders, side-hustlers, and seasoned business owners who've been burned before, Sowden delivers a practical, no-fluff roadmap for building a business that's sustainable, profitable, and resilient.

In Entrepreneur Me - You Too, Sowden tackles the real reasons dream businesses collapse: poor cash planning, unclear positioning, burnout, overbuilding, and chasing growth before stability. With grounded advice and clear frameworks, he shows readers how to test ideas early, protect their time and energy, price with confidence, and build systems that keep a business running even when life happens.

Unlike glossy entrepreneurship books that focus on overnight success stories, Sowden's approach is refreshingly honest and deeply usable. Readers can expect actionable guidance on defining a business model, improving decision-making, managing risks, and staying customer-led, along with motivational reminders that entrepreneurship isn't reserved for a lucky few. It's a learnable craft.

Early Reader Reviews

“ Finally, a business book that talks about what actually causes failure, and what to do about it. I highlighted half the pages.” - Mara G., small business owner

“ Tom Sowden writes like a mentor who's been through it and doesn't want you to waste years. Practical, encouraging, and direct.” - Derrick L., startup founder

“ This book helped me simplify my business idea and stop trying to do everything at once. The planning sections are gold.” - Jen R., freelancer turned entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Me - You Too: Your Dream Business Doesn't Need to Fail is now available through URLink Print & Media and select retail and online channels.