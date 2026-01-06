The Jupiter School Encourages Families To Make Early Education A Priority In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)As the new year begins, The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, is inviting families to prioritize early childhood education by enrolling in its full-day programs for infants through VPK. With year-round open enrollment, The Jupiter School makes it easy for parents to start 2026 with a purposeful decision that sets the foundation for their child's growth, confidence, and lifelong love of learning.

Known for its blend of Montessori philosophy and engaging, hands-on curriculum, The Jupiter School provides a nurturing and structured environment where children build key academic, social, and emotional skills. The school's approach is designed to meet each child where they are developmentally, while fostering curiosity, independence, and a strong sense of self.

“January is a time for fresh starts, and there's no better investment than starting the year with a learning environment that truly supports your child's development,” said Ritika Ghosh, co-owner of The Jupiter School.“Whether families are new to early education or looking for a change, we're here to help children grow with joy, purpose, and confidence.”

The Jupiter School offers:



Infant Care (6 weeks–12 months) – A nurturing space focused on bonding and early sensory learning

Toddler Program (12–24 months) – Promoting movement, language, and independence

Preschool and Pre-K – Encouraging academic exploration, emotional development, and social skills VPK (Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten) – Preparing children for a smooth and confident transition to kindergarten

With small class sizes, experienced educators, and thoughtfully prepared classrooms, The Jupiter School continues to be a trusted partner for Orlando families seeking a high-quality early education experience.

Families interested in starting the year with a strong foundation are encouraged to learn more and schedule a tour by visiting The Jupiter School's website.

About The Jupiter School

