Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Jupiter School Encourages Families To Make Early Education A Priority In 2026


2026-01-06 07:08:24
(MENAFN- GetNews) Orlando, FL - January 6, 2026 - As the new year begins, The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, is inviting families to prioritize early childhood education by enrolling in its full-day programs for infants through VPK. With year-round open enrollment, The Jupiter School makes it easy for parents to start 2026 with a purposeful decision that sets the foundation for their child's growth, confidence, and lifelong love of learning.

Known for its blend of Montessori philosophy and engaging, hands-on curriculum, The Jupiter School provides a nurturing and structured environment where children build key academic, social, and emotional skills. The school's approach is designed to meet each child where they are developmentally, while fostering curiosity, independence, and a strong sense of self.

“January is a time for fresh starts, and there's no better investment than starting the year with a learning environment that truly supports your child's development,” said Ritika Ghosh, co-owner of The Jupiter School.“Whether families are new to early education or looking for a change, we're here to help children grow with joy, purpose, and confidence.”

The Jupiter School offers:

  • Infant Care (6 weeks–12 months) – A nurturing space focused on bonding and early sensory learning

  • Toddler Program (12–24 months) – Promoting movement, language, and independence

  • Preschool and Pre-K – Encouraging academic exploration, emotional development, and social skills

  • VPK (Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten) – Preparing children for a smooth and confident transition to kindergarten

With small class sizes, experienced educators, and thoughtfully prepared classrooms, The Jupiter School continues to be a trusted partner for Orlando families seeking a high-quality early education experience.

Families interested in starting the year with a strong foundation are encouraged to learn more and schedule a tour by visiting The Jupiter School's website.

About The Jupiter School

The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, provides full-day early childhood education programs that nurture children's social, emotional, and physical development. Combining Montessori principles with engaging, interactive learning experiences, The Jupiter School empowers young learners to embrace the joy of learning and become confident, curious individuals. Programs include Infant Care, the Toddler Program, Preschool and Pre-K, and VPK (Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten).

MENAFN06012026003238003268ID1110564896



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search