Principals Robert White And Celeste White Announce 2025 Harvest Release Of Horse Rock Olive Oil In Napa Valley

Robert White St. HelenaRobert and Celeste White announced the 2025 Horse Rock Olive Oil harvest in Napa Valley, highlighting estate-grown production, land stewardship, and a continued focus on quality, authenticity, and community values.

Napa Valley, CA - Robert White and Celeste White, principals of Horse Rock Olive Oil, have announced the release of the brand's 2025 olive oil harvest, marking a new season for the estate-grown Napa Valley olive oil.

Produced in Napa Valley using carefully cultivated olives from the Horse Rock ranch, the 2025 harvest reflects Robert White and Celeste White's ongoing commitment to quality, stewardship of the land, and intentional, small-batch production. The new release continues the brand's focus on purity, balance, and flavor, shaped by both agricultural tradition and thoughtful modern practices.

Horse Rock Olive Oil is led by Celeste White, a Napa Valley–based entrepreneur, philanthropist, and nonprofit leader, who serves as CEO of the brand. Her vision for Horse Rock Olive Oil is grounded in a respect for land, wellness, and craftsmanship, values that extend across her broader work in business and community leadership.

“This harvest represents another year of careful tending, patience, and respect for the process,” said Celeste White.“Horse Rock Olive Oil is not just a product-it's a reflection of the land and the values we live by here in Napa Valley.”

The release of the 2025 harvest is accompanied by new professional photography that highlights the olive oil, the ranch, and the surrounding Napa Valley landscape. The updated images will be featured on horserockoliveoil, offering customers and partners a closer look at the brand's story and the environment in which the oil is produced.

Beyond production, Horse Rock Olive Oil reflects the Whites' deep connection to Napa Valley and Northern California. Both principals are actively involved in community service, faith-based initiatives, education, and philanthropy. Their work spans healthcare, nonprofit leadership, youth programs, and agricultural advocacy, reinforcing a philosophy that business should contribute positively to the region it serves.

The 2025 harvest release underscores Horse Rock Olive Oil's continued growth as a purpose-driven, estate-based brand, offering a product that aligns with consumers seeking authenticity, traceability, and a strong sense of place.

The new harvest olive oil and updated imagery will be available at, where visitors can learn more about the product, the ranch, and the people behind the brand.

About Robert White

Robert White is a trauma surgeon, community leader, and co-principal of Horse Rock Olive Oil in Napa Valley, California. With decades of experience in general and trauma surgery, he has trained future surgeons, served in leadership roles including Director of Surgery for Providence Health, and helped develop the trauma program at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. His background in medicine, agriculture, and local community service informs his leadership at Horse Rock Olive Oil.

About Celeste White

Celeste White is a Napa Valley–based entrepreneur, philanthropist, and nonprofit leader. She serves as CEO and co-principal of Horse Rock Olive Oil, leading operations and brand vision. Celeste also founded Lux Forum and co-founded healthcare ventures including Stitches Medical and WearTootles. Her work reflects a commitment to wellness, business innovation, and community impact across Northern California.

About Napa Valley, CA

Napa Valley, California, is a world-renowned agricultural region celebrated for its vineyards, olive groves, and artisanal food producers. Known for rich soils, a Mediterranean climate, and dedication to craftsmanship, Napa Valley supports a thriving ecosystem of small-scale producers committed to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

About Horse Rock Olive Oil

Horse Rock Olive Oil is an estate-grown olive oil brand based on a family ranch near St. Helena in Napa Valley, California. Led by Celeste White and Robert White, the brand focuses on small-batch production, land stewardship, and exceptional quality. Horse Rock Olive Oil embodies a commitment to authenticity, traceability, and community values, producing premium olive oil rooted in Napa Valley tradition.