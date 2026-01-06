Adam Clermont Releases New Book Hong Kong Belongs To Hongkongers: A Story Of Identity, Resistance, And The Search For Home

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hong Kong Belongs to Hongkongers by Adam Clermont"New Book Challenges Simplified Narratives of Hong Kong, Reclaiming Identity, Complexity, and Home

Hong Kong Belongs to Hongkongers is a powerful, clear-eyed examination of one of the most contested cities of the twenty-first century, and a defense of complexity in an era of slogans. Written by Adam Clermont, an American who chose Hong Kong as his home, the book explores how the city's identity has been repeatedly misunderstood, instrumentalized, and fractured by forces far beyond its control.

Since release, Hong Kong Belongs to Hongkongers has achieved a #1 New Release ranking on Amazon, signaling strong early interest among readers seeking deeper, more nuanced perspectives on Hong Kong's past and present. Clermont has also been named Author of the Month by UK Talk Radio, recognizing his contribution to public discourse on global politics, identity, and media narratives.

Rather than presenting a binary morality tale, the book traces Hong Kong's trajectory from colonial governance through the 1997 handover and into the pivotal moments of 2014 and 2019. Clermont examines uncomfortable truths on all sides, including the limits of British rule, Beijing's strategic calculations, the consequences of maximalist activism, and the role of Western media and governments in amplifying confrontation while bearing none of its costs.

At its core, this is a book about identity, what it means to belong to a place that is constantly spoken about but rarely listened to. It is about resistance, not only in the streets but in language, framing, and memory. And it is about home, and how easily it can be turned into a symbol for someone else's agenda.

Drawing on law, psychology, journalism, and lived experience, Clermont asks a harder question than who is right or wrong: What was possible, and who benefited when that possibility was destroyed? The result is a thoughtful, provocative work that resists easy answers and invites readers to reconsider what they think they know about Hong Kong.

About the Author

Adam Clermont is a Hong Kong and US qualified solicitor with more than 25 years of experience in criminal, white-collar, and regulatory litigation. He is a consultant at Lee Law Firm in Hong Kong and is recognized as a leading criminal and white-collar lawyer in Doyle's Guide. His work focuses on complex cross-border cases involving cybercrime, financial offenses, AML, and safety-critical failures in construction and transport.

Before practicing law in Hong Kong, Clermont served in the US Army Signal Corps and earned a BA in Psychology from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and a JD from Boston University School of Law. In addition to his legal practice, he writes on regulation, safety, and supply chain security, with a particular interest in how narratives of risk and national security distort decision-making. He is a contributor to Loadstar Premium, a leading financial news and analysis resource for the global transportation industry.

Clermont settled in Hong Kong after marrying Ruth, a local Hongkonger. He does not write as a partisan, a dissident, or an apologist. He writes as someone who has lived inside multiple systems and understands how narratives are built, sold, and weaponized.

Hong Kong Belongs to Hongkongers is available on Amazon in the United States and internationally.

Book Information:

Hong Kong Belongs to Hongkongers : A Story of Identity, Resistance, and the Search for Home By Adam Clermont Independently Published Publication Date: December 26, 2025 ISBN: 9798241378088 Genres: Politics & Social Sciences, Social Theory, Sociology of Race Relations, International Relations

