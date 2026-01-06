EL-JAY Kicks Off 2026 With Powerful New Single“Letter 2 Self,” Garnering 250K Views In First 24 Hours

MENAFN - GetNews) 2X Billboard Pop/R&B Artist Prepares for Anticipated EP Release







Rising star EL-JA, a 2X Billboard Pop/R&B charting artist, officially kicks off the new year with the release of his compelling new single,“Letter 2 Self,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Released on January 1st, the track made an immediate impact, amassing an impressive 250,000 views on Vevo within its first 24 hours, signaling a strong and growing demand for the artist's music.“Letter 2 Self” is a deeply introspective record that finds EL-JAY reflecting on personal growth, past challenges, and the mindset required to elevate to the next chapter of life.

With emotionally honest lyrics layered over a sleek, modern production, the song captures a moment of clarity and self-accountability that resonates with listeners navigating their own journeys. The release highlights EL-JAY's ability to merge authenticity with mainstream appeal, positioning him as a voice of purpose in today's R&B and pop landscape. The single serves as the lead release from EL-JAY's highly anticipated upcoming EP, also titled“Letter 2 Self.” The project is expected to further explore themes of self-awareness, resilience, ambition, and evolution, offering a cohesive narrative that reflects EL-JAY's personal and artistic growth. Rather than relying on trends, the EP promises substance, storytelling, and emotional depth-hallmarks of EL-JAY's artistry. EL-JAY is signed to Starz Music Group Entertainment, whose continued support has helped amplify his vision and global reach.

Video Link:

Through strategic distribution, visual storytelling, and brand development, the label has played a vital role in the rapid success of“Letter 2 Self,” setting the stage for a major year ahead.

Adding to his legacy, EL-JAY is also the son of double-platinum R&B singer Rome, best known for the timeless hit“I Belong to You.” While his musical roots run deep, EL-JAY has carved out his own lane, earning chart recognition and building a loyal fanbase through consistency, originality, and emotional transparency. His Billboard achievements underscore his credibility and staying power as an artist on the rise.

Early listener response has praised“Letter 2 Self” for its vulnerability, clarity, and relatable messaging, with fans and industry tastemakers alike recognizing the record as a defining moment in EL-JAY's career. The song's strong debut performance further solidifies his position as a breakout force to watch.

With“Letter 2 Self,” EL-JA opens the year with intention, confidence, and vision. As anticipation builds for the full EP release, momentum continues to grow around an artist clearly stepping into his own.“Letter 2 Self” is out now on all streaming platforms.

The great song“Letter 2 Self” is now on the UK iTunes Store R&B Chart at number 4.

