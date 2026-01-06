IAN Entertainment Announces RUSH313 Feat Moneybound JC's“Make It Mine (Remix)” Debuts At #59 On The Itunes Charts.

MENAFN - GetNews) IAN Entertainment reaches another significant benchmark as Rush313 and MoneyBound JC's“Make It Mine (Remix)” debuts at #59 on the iTunes Charts, signaling continued growth. Driven by a high-impact release rollout, IAN Entertainment's music campaign reflects strong audience engagement and measurable chart traction. This achievement reinforces IAN Entertainment's rising digital presence, strategic execution, and ability to position its artists competitively among today's moving music marketplace.

Detroit, MI - IAN ENTERTAINMENT proudly confirms another major milestone for its rising roster as Rush313, joined by breakout artist MoneyBound JC, officially lands at #59 on the iTunes Charts with their electrifying new single,“Make It Mine (Remix).” The achievement marks a powerful start to the year for this Major Media Firm and reinforces its growing influence across global digital markets. For IAN ENTERTAINMENT, the chart placement is a testament to the label's global syndication pipeline.







A Charting Moment That Signals Detroit's Next Wave

The single's rapid climb reflects a surge of listener engagement, playlist traction, and digital momentum across multiple regions.

“Rush313 and MoneyBound JC delivered a remix that hits with precision, energy, and undeniable replay value,” said an IAN ENTERTAINMENT spokesperson.“Landing at #59 on the iTunes Charts validates the record's impact and the strength of our rollout infrastructure.”

A Collaboration Built for Momentum

“Make It Mine (Remix)” blends Rush313's signature Detroit grit with MoneyBound JC's charismatic delivery, creating a dynamic record that resonates with both core fans and new listeners.

Early reactions from radio programmers, playlist curators, and media outlets highlight the track's crossover potential.

Strategic Rollout, Real Results

IAN ENTERTAINMENT executed a multi‐phase campaign designed for maximum visibility and chart impact, including:

. Global DSP distribution and metadata optimization

. Targeted playlist pitching across Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and regional DSPs

. Radio syndication outreach across FM, satellite, and online networks

. Guaranteed blog and editorial placements across key indie and mainstream platforms

. Cinematic visual branding and Music Industry‐compliant asset design

. Influencer‐driven amplification and social rollout sequencing The coordinated push generated strong first‐week performance, driving the single's ascent into the Top 100 and securing its #59 position.

Momentum Continues to Build

With the track now charting, IAN ENTERTAINMENT is preparing additional media activations, international syndication, and expanded radio servicing to sustain the record's upward trajectory. Early indicators suggest continued growth across streaming platforms, radio rotation, and global discovery channels.