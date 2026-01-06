Randy Edelman To Perform At The Aman Jazz Club In NYC March 14Th, 2026

On Saturday evening, March 14, 2026, the intimate elegance of The Aman Jazz Club NY will be transformed into something truly extraordinary as Randy Edelman takes his place at the piano for a rare and captivating performance.

Set against the refined acoustics and warm sophistication of one of New York City's most exclusive jazz rooms, Edelman's performance promises to be an immersive musical experience-one that blurs the line between concert, storytelling, and emotional journey. Known for his ability to command a room with both quiet intimacy and sweeping grandeur, Edelman brings audiences closer than ever to the heart of his music in this rare club setting.







As the opening notes fill the room, the audience will be drawn into a world shaped by melody, memory, and masterful musicianship. Edelman's piano becomes both narrator and confidant, weaving together moments of reflection, joy, and cinematic depth. Each piece unfolds organically, allowing listeners to experience the music not just as sound, but as atmosphere-felt as much as heard.

The Aman Jazz Club provides the perfect backdrop for this performance: elegant yet personal, refined yet warm. With limited seating and impeccable sightlines, every guest becomes part of the performance itself, sharing in a once-in-a-lifetime evening where artistry and intimacy meet.

This special engagement begins at 6:30 PM and is expected to sell out quickly, making early reservations strongly recommended.

Reservations:

