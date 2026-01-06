A Heart Laid Bare: Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Release Of“Little Cotton Heart,” A Tapestry Of Survival And Grace

MENAFN - GetNews)



In a raw and radiant new release, Flori Paquette maps a harrowing journey from spiritual control to self-discovery through a singular blend of poetry and prose

MARIETTA, GA - From the suffocating silence of locked rooms to the liberating whisper of a river's promise, a powerful new voice speaks from the depths of personal reckoning. Author's Tranquility Press presents Little Cotton Heart, the stunning new collection by Flori Paquette, now available for purchase. This is not merely a book; it is an excavation-a luminous, often heartbreaking, and ultimately triumphant chronicle of a soul painstakingly remade.

Little Cotton Heart defies easy categorization. It is a fragmented, autobiographical collection, a devotional turned inside out, a record of survival transcribed into art. Through a series of poignant poems and lyrical narratives, Paquette guides readers through the stark landscape of spiritual manipulation, the isolating fog of dissociation, and the fragile, courageous path toward healing. The collection reads like a map of a mind learning to navigate itself, from the chilling allegory of“God Will Be Glad And I Will Be Pretty” to the vulnerable yearning in“Dear Therapist” and the hard-won peace of“Sanctuary.”

The work's brilliance lies in its unflinching honesty. Paquette captures the dissonance of a life lived in two worlds: the pristine, performative exterior demanded by others and the raw,“stinky” truth festering behind closed doors. She gives voice to the hidden child, the weary protector, and the yearning spirit with equal clarity, crafting metaphors that are both devastating and breathtakingly beautiful. This is a story about escaping the house of falsehood, walking the rocky road of recovery, and learning to sew a new identity from self-given grace.

More than a story of survival, Little Cotton Heart is a testament to the transformative power of giving language to unspeakable pain. It is a beacon for anyone who has felt lost within themselves, misunderstood, or estranged from a distorted image of God. Paquette's journey, shaped profoundly by writing and the therapeutic process, assures readers that even the most profound brokenness can, with time and tender exploration, become a site of profound strength.

Little Cotton Heart is a resonant and timely work that contributes to vital conversations on healing and spiritual resilience. It promises to linger in the reader's mind long after the final page is turned, a soft but persistent echo of its titular promise.

Little Cotton Heart is available now in Paperback, and eBook formats on Amazon.

About the Author

Flori Paquette is a writer and poet whose work is forged in the fire of personal experience. She writes from a place of hard-won insight, translating a journey through profound personal struggle into art that seeks to comfort, validate, and illuminate for others. Little Cotton Heart is her new published collection.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a full-service publishing house committed to helping authors bring their literary visions to life. From editing and design to marketing and distribution, the press provides a supportive partnership for writers, ensuring their stories find the audience they deserve.