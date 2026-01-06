U.S. Stocks Rally Dow Jones Gains Over 500 Points, Oil Prices Drop

New York, Jan 6 (Petra) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 500 points Tuesday, while U.S. crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) fell by about $1.50 to $56.87 per barrel.Ahead of the close, the Nasdaq, which focuses on heavy technology stocks, gained around 140 points, and the S&P 500 rose by more than 40 points.

