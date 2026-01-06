Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Stocks Rally Dow Jones Gains Over 500 Points, Oil Prices Drop


2026-01-06 07:06:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Jan 6 (Petra) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 500 points Tuesday, while U.S. crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) fell by about $1.50 to $56.87 per barrel.
Ahead of the close, the Nasdaq, which focuses on heavy technology stocks, gained around 140 points, and the S&P 500 rose by more than 40 points.

Jordan News Agency

