Jordan, Japan Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Housing And Urban Development

Amman, Jan 6 (Petra) - Director General of the General Corporation for Housing and Urban Development (HUDC) Jomana Attyat met Tuesday with Morihata Shingo, the chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Jordan, to discuss cooperation in areas including housing infrastructure development, renewable energy, and enhancing the skills of technical and administrative staff.Attyat emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation with JICA and other international bodies to exchange expertise and achieve practical and scientific benefits in joint work areas.During the meeting, Attyat was briefed on JICA's roles, including coordinating Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA), supporting economic and social growth in developing countries, and promoting international cooperation.Both sides highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Jordan and Japan and their shared commitment to advancing sustainable urban development through future plans and knowledge exchange programs.