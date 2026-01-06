Social Development Ministry Launches Immediate Assistance For Weather-Affected Families

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Social Development, under directives from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, has begun immediate measures to assist families whose homes were damaged by recent severe weather and flash flooding.A meeting held Tuesday at the ministry included Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh, Director General of the Zakat Fund Abed Smeirat, Director General of the National Aid Fund Khitam Shnaikat, and Secretary-General of the ministry Barq Dmour.Discussions focused on identifying affected families and establishing criteria for providing aid.The Council of Ministers decided that these families will be exempt from standard financial aid regulations, with assistance distributed following on-site assessments of actual damage. Aid amounts will be determined based on reports from committees across all governorates, ensuring support reaches all affected households.The ministry has activated emergency response teams nationwide, providing immediate material assistance to over 513 families and temporary shelter for 102 families impacted by the weather.Verification of affected households will rely on civil defense reports, field inspections, and required documentation to ensure aid is delivered to those most in need.