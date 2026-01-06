Zelensky: Coalition Of The Willing Documents Are Not Just Words But Concrete Actions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement at a joint press conference with the leaders of France, Great Britain, and Germany, as well as US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, in Paris following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“It is important that today there are substantive documents from the Coalition of the Willing – these are not just words, but specifics. A joint declaration by all Coalition countries and a trilateral declaration by France, Britain, and Ukraine. These documents exist, and this is a signal of how seriously Europe and the entire Coalition of the Willing are ready to work for real security,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that these documents will pave the way for further agreements at the political level on the functioning of the Coalition of the Willing after peace is achieved.

“With these documents, we are strengthening further legal work in countries with parliaments so that when diplomacy works to end the war, we are fully prepared to deploy the forces of the Coalition of the Willing,” the President said.

According to him, the details of the security architecture to be provided by the Coalition of the Willing have been worked out in a system of other documents.“It has been determined which countries are ready to take the lead in ensuring security on land, in the air, at sea, and in reconstruction. It has been determined what forces are needed. It has been determined how the forces will be managed, at what levels, and what the command structure will be,” the head of state noted.

He separately emphasized the need to monitor the ceasefire and drew attention to the support for the Ukrainian army, which should continue after the end of the war.

"It must be absolutely clear how the Ukrainian army will be supported and financed. I spoke about this separately today. We consider our Ukrainian forces to be a key element, and all other elements will work effectively on the basis of our army," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, today, after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Declaration of Intent between Ukraine, the French Republic, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the deployment of multinational forces to support the defense, reconstruction, and strategic resilience of Ukraine.