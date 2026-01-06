Zelensky: Documents On Security Guarantees Between Ukraine And The US Are Ready

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with the leaders of France, Great Britain, and Germany, as well as US Special Representative Steve Witkoff in Paris following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We believe that we have prepared bilateral security guarantee documents between Ukraine and the US, as well as trilateral documents [Ukraine-US-Europe]. We expect that they will be signed in the near future, and we are already working on these formats. God willing, we will indeed succeed,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that he appreciates the US's willingness to support the forces that are supposed to prevent a repeat of Russian aggression, and emphasized that“these should be security guarantees based on legal obligations, in particular those approved by the US Congress.”

Zelensky also said that during a meeting with the heads of the US delegation, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, they managed to“make significant progress with the US negotiating team in working on the documents.”“Today, here in Paris, there were and will be separate meetings with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner,” the president added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky previously revealed details of the 20 points of the draft basic document on ending the war between Ukraine, the US, Russia, and Europe.

: Coalition of the Willing documents are not just words but concrete action

In addition to this draft, according to Zelensky, other documents necessary to end the war have also been worked out. Namely, a multilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which is a trilateral document between Ukraine, the US, and Europe. There is also a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine from the US, which is a bilateral document. In addition, Ukraine and the US have developed a document on recovery and economic development called the Roadmap for Ukraine's Prosperity.

