Russian Spy Embedded In AFU Caught Guiding Airstrikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU press center reported this.

The agent of the Russian special service turned out to be a mobilized serviceman from the city of Dnipro.

The investigation established that the suspect was recruited by an FSB officer in the autumn of 2025. He first came to the attention of Russian operatives after posting pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the agent mobilized into a rear-area military unit in the region in order to spy for Russia“from within.”

Following FSB instructions, the suspect passed on to the Russian invaders the coordinates of temporary deployment sites of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, which the enemy was preparing to target with missile and drone attacks.

In particular, the agent filmed military facilities and marked their geolocations.

“Soon after completing his intelligence tasks, the suspect unauthorizedly left the military unit where he was serving and 'leaked' its location to the FSB,” the Ukrainian security service noted.

According to the SSU, counterintelligence exposed the“mole” and step by step documented his espionage activities. At the same time, the SSU carried out measures to secure the locations of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

At the final stage of the special operation, the suspect was detained at the home of his relatives, where he was hiding from justice.

During searches, officers seized a smartphone containing evidence of cooperation with the enemy.

SSU investigators have formally notified the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian agent serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who adjusted enemy strikes on Ukrainian troop positions in the Kursk direction was sentenced to 13 years in prison.