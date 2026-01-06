MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PhantomOmics Announces Clinical Collaboration with Banff Sport Medicine to Advance Non-Invasive Health Scanning Protocols

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - PhantomOmics Inc., a Calgary-based health technology company developing non-invasive, AI-powered health scanning systems, today announced a new clinical collaboration with Banff Sport Medicine, one of Canada's leading orthopaedic and sport medicine clinics.







PhantomOmics is currently working with partners, including Garden Loft, where its health scanning system is being integrated into modular senior housing to support ageing in place and proactive health monitoring. This collaboration with Banff Sport Medicine represents an expansion into elite sports medicine and rehabilitation, allowing PhantomOmics to further validate its system across a broader range of real-world clinical use cases.

Under the collaboration, Banff Sport Medicine will host PhantomOmics' health scanning system within its clinical operations as part of an ongoing testing and protocol refinement initiative. The system will be used alongside existing assessment and rehabilitation workflows, with a focus on functional testing, post operative recovery, and injury prevention contexts.

By embedding the system directly within an active clinical environment, PhantomOmics will deepen its understanding of how non-invasive scans can capture physiological signals related to recovery, movement quality, load tolerance, and injury risk. This work will further refine clinical protocols while ensuring the system remains practical, efficient, and usable for both clinicians and patients.

"This collaboration is about pressure testing our system in the real world," said Carson Sander, Chief Executive Officer at PhantomOmics. "Banff Sport Medicine brings an exceptional level of clinical expertise, and working alongside their team allows us to validate workflows, refine protocols, and ensure our technology delivers meaningful, usable insight without disrupting care."

Banff Sport Medicine is recognised for its work across recreational and elite sport. Embedding PhantomOmics' system within the clinic enables evaluation of how non invasive, multimodal scans can enhance assessment and rehabilitation workflows by providing earlier visibility into physiological change and supporting better informed decisions around recovery and return to activity.

"New technologies need to be evaluated carefully and in context," said Dr. Laurie Hiemstra, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Banff Sport Medicine and Clinical Professor at the University of Calgary. "This collaboration allows us to observe how PhantomOmics' system performs in a clinical environment, particularly around functional assessment and post-operative recovery, and to provide feedback that helps shape how the technology is used responsibly and effectively."

With active deployments in senior living and now embedded within an elite sport medicine clinic, PhantomOmics continues to advance a unified approach to early detection, recovery, and injury prevention through non-invasive health scanning.







Dr. Laurie Hiemstra of Banff Sport Medicine with PhantomOmics CEO Carson Sander, marking the start of a new clinical collaboration focused on protocol validation and real-world deployment.

About PhantomOmics Inc.

PhantomOmics Inc. is a Calgary based health technology company specialising in non invasive diagnostic hardware, predictive AI and smart environment integrations. Its platform captures bioelectrical impedance, thermography, ECG, balance and strength metrics to support early insight into injury risk, recovery and overall health trends across clinical and non clinical settings.

About Banff Sport Medicine

Banff Sport Medicine is a leading Canadian sport medicine clinic providing comprehensive orthopaedic, rehabilitation and performance care. The clinic supports patients ranging from recreational athletes to elite and professional performers and is recognised for its integrated, evidence based approach to injury management and recovery.

Press and investor enquiries: ...







