MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Receives First Commercial Order from Israel Distributor and Completes Initial Shipment Enabling Entry into National Pharmacy Network Initial shipment delivered to distributor warehouse supports expansion into B2B pharmacy distribution alongside direct-to-consumer activities

January 06, 2026 5:00 PM EST | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed , is pleased to announce its first commercial order in Israel and the successful delivery of an initial shipment to the warehouse of Guri A.A.O. (" Guri "), a leading Israeli medical distribution company.

Guri is among the top five distributors in Israel's retail sector and brings more than 50 years of industry leadership. The company exclusively distributes a wide range of internationally recognized brands-including GSK/Haleon oral care products and Cargill's Truvia natural sweeteners-and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with 2,500 of Israel's largest supermarkets, pharmacy chains, HMOs, and independent pharmacies.

This milestone marks the commencement of TempraMed's commercial activities within the Israeli retail brick and mortar pharmacy channel, representing a significant expansion of the Company's go-to-market strategy. In addition to its established direct-to-consumer (B2C) activities, the collaboration with Guri adds a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) layer, enabling broader access to TempraMed's temperature-protection solutions through pharmacy networks in Israel.

The collaboration in Israel builds on TempraMed's growing portfolio of commercial partnerships across Europe, Asia, and other international markets, reinforcing the Company's global expansion strategy and diversified channel approach.

Israel represents a highly advanced healthcare market with strong adoption of injectable therapies, including insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, biologics, and emergency medications. As the use of temperature-sensitive medications continues to grow, ensuring protection from heat and cold exposure throughout daily life is increasingly critical to maintaining medication effectiveness and patient safety and wellness.

The initial shipment delivered to Guri's warehouse establishes operational readiness for retail pharmacy distribution and lays the foundation for expanded availability across pharmacies and healthcare channels nationwide. By leveraging Guri's established infrastructure and relationships within the Israeli healthcare ecosystem, TempraMed aims to increase market penetration and strengthen its presence nationally.

"This first commercial order and delivery to Guri marks an important operational and commercial milestone for TempraMed," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "We are making the leap from being a purely online retailer to physical stores. We have now successfully entered our target segment: B2B commerce. This was achieved not only through the outstanding user experience of VIVI technology, but also thanks to our excellent sales team, which secured multiple contracts with global distributors in a very short time. We have ambitious plans for 2026 and are well on our way to realizing our own vision, as well as that of our shareholders.."

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Contact:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Capital Markets

T: +1 (604) 785-0850

E: ...

Media

Brenda Zeitlin

Vice President, Marketing

E: ...

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd