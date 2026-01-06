Silverco Completes Promontorio Dewatering Rehabilitation Work Underway
|Resource Class
|Mass
|Average Grade
|Material Content
|Ag
|Au
|Pb
|Zn
|AgEq
|Ag
|Au
|Pb
|Zn
|AgEq
|Mt
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|g/t
|koz
|koz
|Mlb
|Mlb
|koz
|Measured
|0.69
|277
|0.08
|0.37
|0.42
|305
|6,114
|1.8
|5.6
|6.3
|6,725
|Indicated
|4.21
|195
|0.16
|0.78
|0.93
|255
|26,330
|22.2
|72.7
|86.5
|34,433
|M + I
|4.89
|206
|0.15
|0.73
|0.86
|262
|32,443
|24
|78.3
|92.8
|41,157
|Inferred
|4.07
|172
|0.17
|0.89
|1.2
|243
|22,479
|22.2
|79.5
|107.5
|31,753
Details of the mineral resource estimate are included in the December 9, 2025 news release.
Corporate Milestone: Tier 1 Issuer Application
Silverco intends to apply for graduation to a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange. This transition reflects the Company's increased scale and the quality of its asset base.
Exploration and 2026 Season
Silverco continues to evaluate results from its successful 2025 exploration program. To date, the Company has released assays for 26 holes, with results from an additional 20 holes expected to be received and published in early Q1 2026. The remainder of the program tested for extensions along strike at San Miguel, and for confirmation of downthrown mineralization at San Juan.
The Company is currently finalizing its 2026 exploration program and expects to resume field activities by mid-Q1. To optimize target generation, Silverco recently completed a property-wide LiDAR survey. This high-resolution data is being integrated with 2025 drilling results, surface mapping, and updated MRE interpretations. This integrated, data-driven approach will refine targets across the project area and guide resource expansion in the coming year.
Technical Disclosure
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nico Harvey, P.Eng., Vice President Project Development of Silverco, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Harvey is not independent of the Company. Mr. Harvey has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC data underlying the technical information disclosed herein.
No production decision has been made at Cusi. Any decision to restart operations will follow completion of the requisite technical, financial and permitting milestones.
About Silverco Mining Ltd.
The Company owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.
The Cusi Property is a past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometres west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and connection to the national power grid.
The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Mark Ayranto"
Mark Ayranto, President & CEO
Email: ...
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations & Communications
Email: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will", and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations).
These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Key assumptions include: timely receipt of permits and approvals necessary for planned work; access to surface rights and community support; no material adverse changes to general business, economic, market and political conditions; commodity price and foreign exchange assumptions; inflation and input costs remaining within expectations; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms when required.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: exploration, development and operating risks (including drilling, sampling, assaying, interpretation and modeling uncertainties; variability of mineralization; representativity of samples; true-width estimation; metallurgical variability; water management; geotechnical and ground conditions); risks inherent in estimating or converting mineral resources; the absence of current mineral reserves at the Cusi Property; that AgEq is a reporting metric only and does not imply economic recoverability; permitting, licensing and regulatory risks in Mexico (including changes in mining, environmental, labour, water, land access and related regimes); community relations, social licence and stakeholder engagement risks; title, surface rights, access and environmental liability risks; health, safety and security risks; commodity price and FX volatility (silver, gold, lead, zinc; MXN/CAD/USD); cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and contractor availability; political and macroeconomic instability; financing and liquidity risks (including the availability and terms of debt and/or equity); TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approvals; counterparty risks; limitations and uncertainties relating to historical data and third-party reports (including the risk that historical results cannot be verified to NI 43-101 standards); force majeure events; litigation and enforcement risks; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at .
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide readers with information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. No assurance can be given that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws
