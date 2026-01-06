Investor.Events Announces The 3Rd Annual Investor Icebreaker: The Michael Gentile Mining Showcase

January 06, 2026 6:25 PM EST | Source: Investor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - As precious metals reach all-time highs and market sentiment enters bullish territory, Investor is proud to announce the year's most anticipated gathering of North America's mining investment elite. The 3rd Annual Investor Icebreaker: The Michael Gentile Mining Showcase, will take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at the iconic Top of Vancouver revolving restaurant.

This is not a conference. This is an intimate, curated forum designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors actively deploying capital in the resource sector.

THE MICHAEL GENTILE MINING SHOWCASE

Unprecedented Access to One of Mining's Most Successful Strategic Portfolios

In a groundbreaking strategic partnership, this year's forum features hand-selected companies drawn directly from the personal portfolio of Michael Gentile, CFA - one of the most respected and successful strategic investors in small-cap mining.

This exclusive showcase offers attendees a rare "inside look" at high-potential projects that have been personally vetted, analyzed, and backed with Gentile's own capital. Each company has earned the strategic validation of an investor whose track record speaks for itself.

To complete this powerhouse roster, additional premium companies have been selected based on exceptional management teams and project fundamentals, representing the most compelling opportunities in the sector today.

"The Investor Icebreaker has become the 'must-attend' event of Vancouver's mining circuit," said Neil Lock, Founder & CEO of Investor. "By partnering with Michael Gentile to showcase companies from his portfolio alongside other exceptional issuers, we're providing investors with concentrated exposure to high-quality projects that have earned the seal of approval from one of the best in the business."

STRATEGIC TIMING: THE HEART OF VANCOUVER'S MINING WEEK

Vancouver's January mining circuit is the world's second-largest annual industry gathering. The Investor Icebreaker is strategically positioned on Tuesday to bridge the gap between the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) and the Association for Mineral Explorations (AME) Roundup conference, providing an intimate, curated environment for the industry's most influential capital allocators.







Vancouver's Mining Week Schedule

BULL MARKET BACKDROP: THE OPPORTUNITY IS NOW

Market conditions are creating historic opportunities, with the convergence of favorable macro conditions and institutional re-allocation into hard assets. Current benchmarks include:







Market Conditions Creating Historic Opportunity

PRESENTING COMPANIES

Premium Portfolio Selection

Aeonian Resources (ALTN) | American Pacific Mining Corp. (USGD) | Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN) | Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (ASCU) | Astra Exploration Inc. (ASTR) | Big Ridge Gold Corp. (BRAU) | CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVV) | CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX) | Canterra Minerals Corporation (CTM) | Capitan Silver Corp. (CAPT) | Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (CAM) | Galleon Gold Corp. (GGO) | Geomega Resources Inc. (GMA) | Getchell Gold Corp. (GTCH) | Gold Hunter Resources Corp. (HUNT) | Group Eleven Resources Corp. (ZNG) | Leviathan Metals Corp. (LVX) | Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT) | Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM) | New Found Gold Corp. (NFG) | NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX) | OnGold Resources Ltd. (ONAU) | Paragon Advanced (PALS) | Po Valley Energy Limited. (PVE) | Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS) | Roscan Gold Corporation (ROS) | Roxmore Resources Inc. (RM) | Skeena Gold and Silver Ltd. (SKE) | Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC) | Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN) | Valkea Resources Corp. (OZ) | Volta Metals Ltd. (VLTA)

[Final roster of companies to be confirmed]

Notice of Strategic Event Partnership

Michael Gentile serves as a Strategic Event Partner. In this capacity, Mr. Gentile lends his reputation, brand, network, and authority to help highlight high-quality opportunities within the sector. Investor is responsible for all production, logistics, investor curation, and execution. There is no transactional compensation associated with this partnership, and it does not involve solicitation or securities intermediation. Michael Gentile does not profit from this Strategic Event Partnership.

THE VENUE: WHERE BUSINESS MEETS SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE

Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant

Perched 553 feet above the city with unobstructed 360° panoramic views of Vancouver, the coastal mountains, and the Pacific Ocean. Award-winning continental cuisine in an elegant, sophisticated atmosphere befitting this caliber of gathering.

Event Schedule:

Optional Morning Session (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM):

Focused 1-on-1 meetings (30-minute slots, custom scheduling)

Main Event: Afternoon Session (1:00 PM - 6:00 PM):

Focused 3-on-1 meetings (20-minute slots, pre-scheduled meetings)

Canucks VIP SportsBar Social Suite

Following the formal program, attendees are invited to continue networking in a 140-person VIP suite at Rogers Arena during the Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks NHL game – premium amenities, luxury entertainment, and high-level relationship building in a relaxed social environment.

EXCLUSIVE INVITATION: Application-Only Registration

The Investor Icebreaker is designed exclusively for sophisticated investors who are actively deploying capital in the mining and exploration sector. This is not a retail conference; it's a professional forum where serious capital meets vetted opportunities.

Seats are reserved for:



High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) - Accredited investors with active portfolios in mining and resource equities

Family Offices - Principals, investment committee members, and advisors managing substantial family wealth

Institutional Investors - Portfolio managers, fund managers, and investment analysts from institutions with resource sector mandates

Investment Bankers & Capital Markets Professionals - Professionals advising or facilitating capital raises in the mining sector

Financial Advisors & Wealth Managers - Registered advisors with qualified mining investor clients seeking opportunities Strategic Corporate Investors - Executives from mining companies, private equity firms, and strategic acquirers

Why The Application Process?

Unlike large-scale mining conferences with thousands of attendees, the Investor Icebreaker is intentionally kept intimate and exclusive. This curated approach ensures:



Quality Over Quantity - Meaningful interactions between serious investors and presenting companies

Efficient Networking - Every attendee is a qualified decision-maker or influencer in capital deployment

Strategic Value - Companies gain access to investors who can write meaningful checks Professional Environment - A sophisticated forum befitting the caliber of opportunities being presented

APPLY NOW - SPACE IS LIMITED

Applications are reviewed within 24-48 hours during business days. Early application is strongly recommended as this event has sold out in previous years.

ABOUT MICHAEL GENTILE, CFA

Co-Founder, Bastion Asset Management | Strategic Mining Investor

Michael Gentile is one of the most recognized and successful strategic investors in the resource sector. After a distinguished career as a professional money manager at one of Canada's largest asset management firms, Michael transitioned to managing his own capital and taking strategic positions in high-potential mining and exploration companies.

He is known for his disciplined investment approach, deep sector knowledge, and ability to identify undervalued assets before they reach the broader market. Michael currently holds strategic positions in over 20 companies and serves as a director and advisor to several issuers in the mineral exploration space.

His involvement often signals institutional validation - when Michael Gentile backs a company, sophisticated investors pay attention.

ABOUT INVESTOR

Connecting Capital with Opportunity Since 2004

Investor is a premier capital markets platform connecting high-growth public and private companies with a sophisticated global investor audience. Through carefully curated in-person forums, exclusive investor experiences, and targeted digital engagement, Investor creates environments where meaningful relationships are built and capital is deployed with intent.

Led by Neil Lock, with over 20 years of experience in resource-sector event creation and investor relations, and Sean Kingsley, with nearly two decades in capital markets and deep institutional and global investor relationships, the firm brings more than 40 years of combined expertise in connecting quality issuers with qualified capital. Sean also serves as President & CEO of Gold Hunter Resources Corp., one of the presenting companies at this year's forum, providing direct issuer-side insight into what investors value most.

Based in Vancouver, Investor has built a reputation for precision, professionalism, and results. Its events consistently attract senior decision-makers across the resource, technology, and life science sectors, with a focus on quality over quantity and outcomes over optics.

EVENT SPONSORS & PARTNERS

Supporting Excellence in Mining Investment

The Investor Icebreaker 2026 is proud to be supported by industry-leading organizations that share our commitment to connecting capital with opportunity:

The Endeavor Trust (Transfer Agency)

A leading Canadian transfer agent providing comprehensive shareholder services and corporate trust solutions to public companies across North America.

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) (Canadian Stock Exchange)

Canada's premier venture exchange, the CSE provides a modern, efficient platform for emerging companies to access capital markets and grow their businesses.

Cozen O'Connor LLP (Law Firm)

An international law firm with deep expertise in securities law, corporate governance, and mining sector legal advisory services for public and private companies.

National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA) (Australian Stock Exchange)

Australia's innovative securities exchange providing a competitive and efficient listing venue for companies seeking to access Australian and global capital markets.

Exploration Sites (Cartographer, Website, and Investor Tools for Junior Mining)

A comprehensive digital platform connecting the global mining and exploration community with project data, news, and networking opportunities.

TMX's Newsfile (Official News Distributor)

Canada's leading news distribution service, delivering timely corporate news and financial information to investors, media, and market professionals across North

CEO (Online (Social Network)

CEO is a social network and information platform where investors and public company executives connect, share insights, and discuss publicly traded

Investor continues to set the standard for curated capital markets engagement: where access is intentional, relationships are authentic, and opportunities are aligned.







Investor

WHY ATTEND THE INVESTOR ICEBREAKER

✓ Exclusive Access - Limited space for qualified investors only

✓ Strategic Validation - Companies from Michael Gentile's personal portfolio

✓ Efficient Format - Focused Meetings

✓ Premium Networking - Connect with the industry's most influential capital allocators

✓ Perfect Timing - Positioned between VRIC and AME Roundup for maximum efficiency

✓ Spectacular Setting - Top of Vancouver + Canucks VIP suite experience

✓ Bull Market Opportunity - Metals at all-time highs, sentiment strong, capital flowing

✓ Track Record - Two years of exceptional results creating value for all participants