Palestinian Embassy Officially Opened In London
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom confirmed on Tuesday the opening of a Palestinian embassy in London four month after its recognition of the State of Palestine.
"We welcome the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine and I can confirm the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in London today," British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Fauklkner, told members of the House of Commons (the lower house of Parliament).
He added the UK has officially recognized the State of Palestine to protect the two-state solution and create path toward a lasting peace in the region.
Faulkner also described the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic, noting that more than half a million Palestinians are struggling to secure enough food, while at least one hundred thousand others are living in dire conditions.
While also warning that the main crossing remains closed, as convoys turn back and medical shelters and supplies are blocked from the area, in addition to banning of NGO's despite the pledge under the peace plan not to interfere with convoy transports.
Adding, "paradoxically, this means that it is easier to bring cigarettes and luxury goods into Gaza than to bring in the basic materials that the population desperately needs.
"The people of Gaza will be hosted by London with a commitment to provide the necessary support with GBP 116 million (USD 156.5 million) allocated as humanitarian aid, including healthcare, food, clean water, and sanitation. (end) mrn
