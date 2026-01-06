403
Arab, Int'l Relations Council Urges Dialogue To Address Regional Crises
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait-based Council for Arab and International Relations (AIRC) has affirmed the necessity of activating diplomatic efforts and adopting political dialogue to address the current crises in the region, away from using force and imposing the status quo.
The council made this call during an extraordinary meeting in Beirut to discuss the latest developments on Arab and international levels, with the participation of the council's head Mohammad Jassem Al-Saqer and in the presence of some Arab dignitaries, according to a press release issued after the meeting on Tuesday.
The conferees underlined the importance of Arab solidarity with, and support for, the establishment of the Palestinian statehood.
They called for the Israeli occupation forces' withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the halt of aggression, considering it a main pillar of peace and stability in the region.
In addition, the meeting dealt with the deadly incidents in southern Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia, along the accelerated developments in Venezuela and its impacts internationally, the statement concluded. (end)
