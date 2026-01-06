403
Syria, Israeli Occupation To Set Up Communication Channel To Resolve Disputes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (KUNA) - Syria and the Israeli occupation agreed Tuesday to establish a dedicated communication mechanism to resolve disputes and prevent military misunderstandings following a US-brokered talks in Paris.
According to a joint statement issued by the US Department of State, the two sides will create a joint fusion mechanism to facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination on their intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities under the US supervision.
The State Department characterized Paris talks as productive, noting that discussions centered on "respect for Syria's sovereignty and stability, Israel's security, and prosperity for both countries".
The US welcomed the move as a significant step toward enduring peace in the Middle East and affirmed commitment to supporting the implementation of these understandings.
"When sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed," added the statement.
The statement lauded the spirit of today's great meeting and affirmed both sides' determination to turn a new page in their relations for the benefit of future generations. (end)
