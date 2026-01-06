403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Cabinet looked into preparations for hosting French Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille due on Thursday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
CAIRO - Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem commended the State of Kuwaiti's leading humanitarian and charitable role at both regional and international levels.
KUWAIT - Political Affairs Advisor at the US Embassy Julia Grublacher affirmed the prominent humanitarian role of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).
GAZA - The health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that two Palestinians were killed and several others injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' continued violation of the truce agreement.
RAMALLAH - 11 students were injured during an Israeli occupation forces raid on Birzeit University in the West Bank, reported the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
LONDON - The United Kingdom confirmed the opening of a Palestinian embassy in London four month after its recognition of the State of Palestine.
BEIRUT - At least four people have been slain and one more wounded by Israeli occupation airstrikes on some parts in southern Lebanon.
BEIRUT - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israeli occupation attacks over the past hours on towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.
WASHINGTON - Syria and the Israeli occupation agreed to establish a dedicated communication mechanism to resolve disputes and prevent military misunderstandings following a US-brokered talks in Paris.
CAIRO - Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit condemned and denounced a visit by Israeli occupation's foreign minister to Somalia's Hargeisa City earlier in the day.
BERLIN - Leaders from France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark expressed solidarity with Denmark following US President Donald Trump's announcement of his intention to seize Greenland. (end)
