LGI Homes Reports 2025 Annual Home Closings And Sets Date For Fourth Quarter And Year End 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that it closed 569 homes in December 2025, including 35 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company closed a total of 1,362 homes, including 61 currently or previously leased single-family homes. For the full year 2025, the Company closed a total of 4,788 homes including 103 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company was active in 144 selling communities.

“Our teams across the country delivered an exceptional finish to the year,” said Eric Lipar, LGI Homes' Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.“In December, we closed a total of 569 homes, a 43% increase over November, and achieved our fourth quarter closing guidance. This outstanding result underscores the strength of our team and demonstrates the positive momentum we have built as we start the new year. We look forward to sharing more details on our fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, as well as our outlook for 2026, on our earnings call in February.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at under the Events and Presentations section.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

