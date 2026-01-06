Dairy Council Of California Releases New Trends Publication Highlighting Key Shifts In Nutrition And Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California released its 2026 Trends for Education and Health Professionals publication, a report that examines influential food and nutrition trends shaping education, health and communities today.

Designed for health professionals, educators, partners across the food system and others interested in the evolving nutrition landscape, the 2026 Trends report translates emerging research, policy developments and real-world insights into clear, practical takeaways. The publication examines how changes in food systems, nutrition science and public health are influencing the way people learn about, access and experience food.

“This year's report reflects on both the challenges and opportunities facing our food and nutrition systems,” said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO of Dairy Council of California.“By bringing together evidence, expert perspectives, and practical implications, Trends equips nutrition educators and health professionals to take informed action, from designing programs to shaping policies that create healthier outcomes for children, families, and communities.”

The 2026 Trends publication focuses on four key areas shaping the future of food and nutrition:



Rising protein demand and dairy innovations



Defining and regulating ultra‐processed foods



Ongoing challenges related to children's health and nutrition

Integrating nutrition solutions into health care approaches

Each trend includes context on what's driving change, why it matters, and how professionals can apply these insights in educational, community, and care settings. In addition to these trends, the broader food and nutrition policy landscape and the whole milk comeback are explored.

The 2026 publication is the result of a year-long process by Dairy Council of California to refine its approach to identifying emerging topics, helping to bring more strategic focus to the development of the trends. The team also collaborated with a diverse group of external experts to strengthen alignment, relevance, and impact.

In addition to the full report, Dairy Council of California has released a series of short companion videos that highlight each trend and reinforce key takeaways in an accessible format.

The new Trends publication including videos is available online, at: DairyCouncilofCA/Trends

Upon request, members of the Trends author team are available for interviews to discuss key findings and implications.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems.

