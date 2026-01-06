ARE INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“Alexandria” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ARE) investors of the January 26, 2026 deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Alexandria securities between January 27, 2025 through October 27, 2025 (“the Class Period”).Follow the link below for more information:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that the Company did not have“reliable information pertaining to the Company's leasing spreads, development tenant pipeline, and anticipated occupancy growth for its life-science properties, specifically its Long Island City (“LIC”) property while also minimizing risk from macroeconomic fluctuations.” The lawsuit further argues that“the Company's LIC value and potential growth as a life-science destination had been declining for years,” consequently making the Company's optimistic reports about its“development pipeline, high occupancy rates in North America and anticipated leasing growth” materially misleading.

On October 27, 2025, Alexandria reported its Q3 2025 financial results which revealed quarterly earnings that failed to match analyst expectations, declining revenues, a 7% decline in adjusted funds from operations. The release attributed the results to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity, and a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to the LIC property. On this news, the price of Alexandria shares declined by $14.93 per share, or approximately 19.17%, from $77.87 per share on October 27, 2025 to close at $62.94 on October 28, 2025.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alexandria securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...