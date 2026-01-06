Lefant Showcases M5 Robotic Vacuum At CES 2026 With Instant Self-Cleaning Roller Mopping

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lefant, a global leader in home cleaning solutions, is showcasing its next-generation flagship robot vacuum and mop, the Lefant M5, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. First previewed at IFA 2025, the M5 has now entered commercial availability and is available for purchase in global markets (Lefant Booth: 53162, Venetian Expo Halls A–D).

Designed for modern households with limited space and complex layouts, the Lefant M5 combines powerful vacuuming with instant self-cleaning roller mopping in one of the most compact form factors in its class.

“At Lefant, innovation is never about adding features or specifications for the sake of numbers,” said Dr. Sean Song, Vice President of Lefant.“We design our products around real-world use, focusing on reliable performance, intuitive ownership, and outstanding value for money. Rather than pursuing excessive configurations, we aim to deliver the best cleaning experience at the most accessible price point. As we continue to introduce several new products throughout 2026, including the upcoming M5 series, we remain committed to making advanced cleaning technology widely accessible without compromising user experience.”

Compact Design, Professional-Grade Cleaning Performance



Building on the success of the bestselling Lefant M210 series-which has sold millions of units worldwide-the M5 retains Lefant's signature compact design while delivering a significant performance upgrade. With a 320 mm body, among the smallest in its category, the M5 reaches tight spaces, navigates around furniture with ease, and achieves higher overall cleaning coverage.

Instant Self-Cleaning Roller Mopping Technology



At the core of the Lefant M5 is the Roller Live Water Mopping system, engineered to deliver floor-washer-level cleaning performance. Unlike traditional flat mops that accumulate and redistribute dirt, the M5 continuously refreshes its roller with circulating clean water, rotating at 280 RPM to ensure that every pass uses a hygienic cleaning surface.



The roller's line-contact design increases downward pressure and friction, allowing the M5 to more effectively remove stubborn stains and dried-on messes from hard floors-while minimizing streaking and residue.



Tangle-Free Cleaning



Hair tangling remains one of the most common challenges for robotic vacuums. The M5 addresses this with a V-shaped main brush and arc-shaped side brush, guiding hair and debris directly toward the suction inlet. Dual comb teeth actively prevent hair wrap, significantly reducing the need for manual maintenance.

Depending on the model configuration, the M5 delivers powerful suction performance of up to 23,000 Pa, effectively lifting pet hair, fine dust, and everyday debris across multiple floor types.



Intelligent Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance



The M5 integrates dToF laser navigation, 190° wide-angle PSD sensors, and Lefant's proprietary FreemoveTM technology to deliver precise mapping and reliable obstacle avoidance. This advanced navigation system enables smooth movement through cluttered environments, reducing collisions and missed areas while maintaining efficient, repeatable clean routes.



All-in-One Base Station for Effortless Maintenance



The M5 is paired with an all-in-one base station that automates routine maintenance tasks, including dust collection, clean and dirty water management, roller washing, and room-temperature air drying. On select models, the system features hot-water roller washing at up to 167 °F, helping break down oily residue and stubborn stains more effectively during cleaning. By handling maintenance tasks automatically and keeping the system ready for daily use, the base station significantly reduces hands-on effort for users.



Availability



The Lefant M5 Pro will be the first model in the M5 series to enter commercial release, with sales in the United States scheduled to begin in January.



To mark the launch, the first batch will be available in US at a special introductory price of USD 549.99 for a limited quantity. In addition, customers purchasing through Amazon can enjoy an extra 10% discount by applying promo code MQ7H7W2C.



About Lefant



Lefant, a leading brand in home cleaning solutions, has shipped over 10 million robotic vacuums globally, with multiple models ranking among best sellers in global markets. With its compact design, ease of use, and exceptional value, Lefant aims to enhance daily cleaning experiences with every innovation and make cutting-edge cleaning technology affordable for every household.



