Global Biopharma Solutions Leader Selects Kneat To Drive Digital Validation Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMERICK, Ireland, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the global leader in digital validation and quality process automation, today announced a Master Services Agreement with one of the world's leading providers of biopharma research and manufacturing technologies (“the Company”).

Headquartered in Europe and operating across more than 60 global locations, this 13,000+ employee organization will begin deploying Kneat's platform for equipment validation at several of its manufacturing sites worldwide.

“Welcoming one of the world's foremost biopharma processing solution providers is an exciting start to 2026 and builds on the strong momentum we achieved in 2025. This partnership underscores Kneat's growing role across the broader pharmaceutical manufacturing supply chain, where quality and compliance are highly valued. Our shared mission is to help life sciences companies deliver therapies to patients to the highest standards of safety and quality.”

- Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat



Following a comprehensive evaluation of digital validation solutions, Kneat was selected as the clear choice for its proven ability to deliver measurable ROI and its strong track record of success with global life sciences leaders. This strategic win reinforces Kneat's position as the industry standard for digital validation and sets the stage for continued strong revenue growth. As with other strategic customers, Kneat expects the Company to expand its use of Kneat enterprise-wide over time.

By leveraging Kneat's platform, the Company will harmonize and standardize validation processes across its global operations, driving operational excellence and long-term value.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit .

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization, and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor's own risk. For more information visit .

