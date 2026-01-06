Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution


2026-01-06 05:16:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2026 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares PGIC
Preferred Shares

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Commerce Court North
Suite 2110, Box 48
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


MENAFN06012026004107003653ID1110564663



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search