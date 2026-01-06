Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports A Passenger Traffic Increase In December 2025 Of 0.1% Compared To 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or“GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for December 2025, compared with December 2024. During December 2025, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 4.2% increase in total passenger traffic compared to December 2024. The Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports reported growth of 9.2% and 4.0%, respectively. In contrast, Tijuana and Los Cabos airports reported a decrease of 2.7% and 1.2%, respectively. With respect to GAP's airports in Jamaica, Montego Bay and Kingston recorded decreases of 43.8% and 2.9%, respectively, as a result of disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Dec-24 Dec-25 % Change Jan - Dec 24 Jan - Dec 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,083.7 1,214.3 12.0 % 11,939.5 12,727.9 6.6 % Tijuana* 714.6 716.6 0.3 % 8,431.6 8,556.0 1.5 % Los Cabos 251.4 238.1 (5.3 %) 2,830.4 2,841.6 0.4 % Puerto Vallarta 248.5 268.0 7.9 % 2,841.9 3,123.4 9.9 % Montego Bay 0.1 0.0 (100.0 %) 0.1 0.0 (61.3 %) Guanajuato 190.7 194.9 2.2 % 2,116.6 2,241.5 5.9 % Hermosillo 190.7 179.6 (5.8 %) 2,074.3 2,121.2 2.3 % Kingston 0.4 0.1 (87.7 %) 2.9 1.2 (57.7 %) Morelia 65.4 76.6 17.1 % 645.9 777.3 20.4 % La Paz 108.6 120.0 10.5 % 1,191.9 1,300.0 9.1 % Mexicali 104.0 126.2 21.4 % 1,026.9 1,264.5 23.1 % Aguascalientes 56.6 52.2 (7.9 %) 636.1 649.6 2.1 % Los Mochis 57.8 65.2 12.8 % 577.4 705.7 22.2 % Manzanillo 12.2 12.8 5.4 % 128.3 134.7 5.0 % Total 3,084.7 3,264.5 5.8 % 34,443.8 36,444.7 5.8 % International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Dec-24 Dec-25 % Change Jan - Dec 24 Jan - Dec 25 % Change Guadalajara 606.9 632.6 4.2 % 5,909.1 5,968.7 1.0 % Tijuana* 422.3 389.4 (7.8 %) 4,114.1 4,094.0 (0.5 %) Los Cabos 443.0 447.6 1.0 % 4,657.7 4,688.3 0.7 % Puerto Vallarta 437.0 444.9 1.8 % 3,961.6 3,824.3 (3.5 %) Montego Bay 467.4 262.6 (43.8 %) 5,057.0 4,469.0 (11.6 %) Guanajuato 109.5 117.5 7.4 % 1,052.4 1,059.9 0.7 % Hermosillo 6.9 8.7 27.3 % 82.5 81.9 (0.8 %) Kingston 177.1 172.2 (2.7 %) 1,774.3 1,840.0 3.7 % Morelia 66.6 84.0 26.1 % 658.8 730.7 10.9 % La Paz 2.2 4.5 102.3 % 14.1 37.6 166.5 % Mexicali 0.6 0.8 21.6 % 7.3 7.6 4.6 % Aguascalientes 29.9 32.2 7.6 % 325.7 334.5 2.7 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.5 (11.3 %) 7.8 7.9 0.0 % Manzanillo 12.3 12.0 (2.7 %) 90.1 96.5 7.1 % Total 2,782.3 2,609.6 (6.2 %) 27,712.5 27,241.0 (1.7 %) Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Dec-24 Dec-25 % Change Jan - Dec 24 Jan - Dec 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,690.6 1,846.9 9.2 % 17,848.7 18,696.6 4.8 % Tijuana* 1,136.9 1,106.0 (2.7 %) 12,545.8 12,650.0 0.8 % Los Cabos 694.4 685.7 (1.2 %) 7,488.1 7,529.9 0.6 % Puerto Vallarta 685.5 712.9 4.0 % 6,803.5 6,947.7 2.1 % Montego Bay 467.5 262.6 (43.8 %) 5,057.1 4,469.1 (11.6 %) Guanajuato 300.1 312.4 4.1 % 3,169.0 3,301.5 4.2 % Hermosillo 197.6 188.3 (4.7 %) 2,156.7 2,203.1 2.1 % Kingston 177.5 172.3 (2.9 %) 1,777.2 1,841.2 3.6 % Morelia 132.0 160.6 21.6 % 1,304.6 1,508.1 15.6 % La Paz 110.8 124.5 12.4 % 1,206.0 1,337.6 10.9 % Mexicali 104.6 127.0 21.4 % 1,034.1 1,272.1 23.0 % Aguascalientes 86.5 84.3 (2.5 %) 961.8 984.1 2.3 % Los Mochis 58.4 65.7 12.6 % 585.2 713.6 21.9 % Manzanillo 24.5 24.8 1.3 % 218.4 231.2 5.9 % Total 5,867.0 5,874.0 0.1 % 62,156.3 63,685.7 2.5 % CBX users (in thousands): Airport Dec-24 Dec-25 % Change Jan - Dec 24 Jan - Dec 25 % Change Tijuana 414.3 383.1 (7.5 %) 4,048.6 4,018.1 (0.8 %)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during December 2025 increased by 10.6%, compared to December 2024. The load factors for the month went from 85.5% in December 2024 to 77.4% in December 2025.



New routes



Guadalajara – Calgary: WestJet



Guadalajara – Montreal: Air Transat



Guadalajara – Seattle: Aeromexico



Puerto Vallarta – Ottawa: Porter



Puerto Vallarta – Hamilton: Porter



Puerto Vallarta – Atlanta: Frontier



Los Cabos – Panama City: Copa Airlines



Los Cabos – Austin: Delta



Los Cabos – Atlanta: Frontier



Los Cabos – Las Vegas: Frontier



Montego Bay – Quebec: WestJet



Montego Bay – Toronto: Flair Montego Bay – Bogota: Wingo



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the“Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a“whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is or by email at .... GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

