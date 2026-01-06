Alerus Financial Corporation To Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results On Wednesday, January 28

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) announced that it will issue its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 29, 2026, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. Attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time for the call.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Register: media-server/register/BI423636356c5c4efcb4a6afe5787a69b2

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) is a commercial wealth bank and national retirement services provider with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus provides diversified and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients, including banking, wealth services, and retirement and benefit plans and services. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand their unique needs and delivery channel preferences. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet their needs. Alerus operates 27 banking and commercial wealth offices, with locations in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota; the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area; Rochester, Minnesota; Southern Minnesota; Marshalltown, Iowa; Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The Alerus Retirement and Benefit business serves advisors, brokers, employers, and plan participants across the United States.

Al Villalon, Chief Financial Officer

952-417-3733 (Office)

