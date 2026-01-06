Shale Oak Winery Hosts Stargazing Party Under Paso Robles' Dark Skies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shale Oak Winery invites astronomy enthusiasts and wine lovers to an enchanting evening under the stars on Friday, February 28, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This special Stargazing Party offers guests a rare opportunity to explore the night sky through high-quality telescopes while enjoying award-winning wines at one of Paso Robles' premier eco-friendly wineries.

Set against the backdrop of Shale Oak's LEED Gold Certified tasting room and sustainable landscape, the event combines celestial exploration with the winery's commitment to environmental stewardship. Attendees will receive expert guidance from professional astronomers, fascinating stories about the universe, and one complimentary glass of wine from Shale Oak's selection of limited-production varietals and blends.

Located in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles at 3235 Oakdale Road, Shale Oak Winery has earned recognition for both its sustainable farming practices and its award-winning wines crafted by winemaker Curtis Hascall. The winery's two vineyards, totaling over 70 acres, are farmed using sustainable practices with careful attention to energy efficiency, water conservation, and habitat preservation.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 28, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Shale Oak Winery, 3235 Oakdale Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Tickets: $56 per person (21+ only)

Includes: Expert stargazing guidance, high-quality telescope access, and one glass of wine

Book Now:

For more information about the Stargazing Party or Shale Oak Winery, contact 805-239-4800 or visit .

About Shale Oak Winery

Shale Oak Winery is a LEED Gold Certified, SIP Certified winery located in Paso Robles, California. Built with a commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation, Shale Oak produces limited-production, award-winning wines from over 70 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. Under the direction of winemaker Curtis Hascall, the winery has earned numerous accolades for its single varietals and eco-friendly blends. Shale Oak is dog-friendly and welcomes both reservations and walk-in guests.