Orrstown Financial Advisors Welcomes Matthew Alpert As Chief Wealth Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Advisors (OFA), a division of Orrstown Bank, is pleased to announce thatjoined the firm as, effective. In this role, Mr. Alpert will lead OFA's wealth management and trust operations, driving strategic growth and delivering exceptional wealth services to clients.







Mr. Alpert brings extensive experience in wealth management, having previously served in senior leadership roles at Wells Fargo, where he focused on building, managing, and developing high-performing teams dedicated to providing comprehensive financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. His proven ability to cultivate talent and strengthen wealth management, trust administration, and estate planning services will further enhance OFA's commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our leadership team,” said Adam Metz, Orrstown Bank's Chief Operating Officer.“His proven track record in team leadership and client-first approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver personalized, high-quality financial advice and trust services. He will be instrumental in OFA's continued growth.”

“I'm looking forward to working closely with Matt as we continue to expand our capabilities,” shared Philip Fague, Chief Trust Officer.“His experience in developing strong teams and fostering collaboration will be invaluable as we strive to provide exceptional service and guidance to our clients.”

“I am excited to be part of an organization like OFA that values integrity and puts its clients first,” Mr. Alpert said.“I am eager to begin working with the talented team at Orrstown Financial Advisors to build on its strong foundation and help clients navigate their financial futures.”

For more information about Orrstown Financial Advisors and its services, please visit .

About Orrstown Financial Advisors

Orrstown Financial Advisors is a division of Orrstown Bank, one of the largest independent community banks headquartered in central Pennsylvania. First established in 1919, Orrstown Bank has served generations of families and businesses throughout the area. Today Orrstown Financial Advisors oversees more than $3 billion in investments. Visit our website at to learn more.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

John Moss

SVP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience, Orrstown Bank

717-747-1520

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at